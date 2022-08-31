Read full article on original website
Related
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
What abortion ban? GOP candidates abruptly ditch long-held positions in post-Roe scramble
Numerous Republican candidates who have long campaigned on restricting abortion access and perpetuated false theories about the 2020 presidential election now appear to be recalibrating their extreme views. This change comes as candidates move toward the general election in a shifting political landscape that has at least partly been reshaped by the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade — and perhaps also by the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
"Basically they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby," the woman told reporters.
TODAY.com
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
Democrats Defend Republican Facing Backlash for Shifting Stance on Abortion
South Carolina Democrats defended a GOP state lawmaker who tearfully shared a story about a constituent negatively affected by an abortion ban he'd supported.
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
An all-trimester abortion clinic prepares to open in Maryland, one of few nationally
An ob-gyn and nurse-midwife are gearing up to open an all-trimester abortion clinic near Washington, D.C. They aim to provide abortions later in pregnancy and serve women from states with bans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP State Rep. Rethinks Abortion Bans After Hearing Doctor's Story
South Carolina state Rep. Neal Collins said he didn't sleep "that whole week" after hearing the effect strict anti-abortion bills can have on real people.
Endangered Democrat turns to abortion as opening argument on TV
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is launching her advertising campaign in defense of her Virginia congressional seat.
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation
My mom began dating an obstetrician-gynecologist when I was in high school. While she always spoke openly about reproductive health care with me, our kitchen table conversations quickly turned into question and answer sessions with her new partner. When asked about his day, he described the differences in birth control methods, new technology for hysterectomies, […] The post Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Democrats made abortion the centerpiece of midterms message, but many won't explain their own position
Several Democrats have attacked Republicans over their pro-life views, but remain silent when asked if they support abortion up until the point of birth, even after showing support for legislation that would have allowed abortions "without limitations." Fox News Digital reached out to 10 Democratic candidates running for senate in...
Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban
Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. That changed in June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Akers sat down in her law office and pulled up Tennessee’s new criminal abortion statute. She didn’t read it through a political lens; it doesn’t matter whether she likes a law. She read it like she would any other statute: What does...
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.The organization has for years done the most abortions in the state, but it ended the practice after the high court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24. Planned Parenthood and other providers shut down because of the legal uncertainty over a pre-statehood law that bans almost all abortions and...
Comments / 0