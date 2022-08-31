ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
North Wales, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Washington, UT
State
Texas State
City
Ambler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
State
Utah State
KUTV

Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah

KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
MONTCO.Today

Inky’s Top Workplaces, Mid-Size Firms, Notes 14 Standouts in Montgomery County; One at No. 3

The Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces also focused on medium-sized successful enterprises. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized 14 Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the medium-size company category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
lehifreepress.com

Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event

Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park was surrounded by hundreds of knights, maidens, pirates and fairies waiting to enter the annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27. Members of the Viking Historical Group of Utah set up camp and demonstrated crafts and games. Jason Schaat sat...
LEHI, UT
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy