Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
North Dakota community shaken after farmer among four dead in suspected murder-suicide
NEW YORK — A small community in rural North Dakota is searching for answers after a farmer was found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in what authorities described as a murder-suicide. The Towner County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were dispatched to a wheat...
4 People Found Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, 3 of the Deceased Were Relatives
Four people were found dead in a wheat field in North Dakota on Monday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report about unresponsive bodies, according to a press release from the Towner County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. When they arrived at the farm west of Maza township, all of the victims were declared dead.
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
Lakota, ND woman killed in one-vehicle rollover Sunday
One woman was killed August 28 in a one-vehicle rollover in Ramsey County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bridget Fahey, 29, Lakota, was driving on U.S. Highway 2 just southeast of Crary around 10:00 p.m. when her vehicle apparently entered the median, rolled across the highway and came to a stop in the […]
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
The question Cando, Leeds residents want answered: Why kill farmer Doug Dulmage, others?
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers were organizing in North Dakota on Wednesday to finish the harvest of a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in what investigators described as a murder-suicide. Douglas Dulmage, 56, was shot in his combine while harvesting wheat in his field south of Cando, said […]
valleynewslive.com
ND woman dies following rollover crash
CRARY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ramsey County, ND. The Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Crary on Sunday, August 28. The crash report says 29-year-old Bridget Fahey and a girl were driving an SUV west on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
