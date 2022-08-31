ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, ND

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cando, ND
County
Towner County, ND
City
Towner, ND
City
Leeds, ND
County
Benson County, ND
KX News

Lakota, ND woman killed in one-vehicle rollover Sunday

One woman was killed August 28 in a one-vehicle rollover in Ramsey County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bridget Fahey, 29, Lakota, was driving on U.S. Highway 2 just southeast of Crary around 10:00 p.m. when her vehicle apparently entered the median, rolled across the highway and came to a stop in the […]
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
valleynewslive.com

ND woman dies following rollover crash

CRARY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ramsey County, ND. The Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Crary on Sunday, August 28. The crash report says 29-year-old Bridget Fahey and a girl were driving an SUV west on...
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Wheat#Violent Crime#Towner Benson County Line

Comments / 0

Community Policy