How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Yale psychiatry professor fails to win her job back after she sued for being fired over tweet claiming Trump supporters suffered 'shared psychosis' and claimed she had a 'duty of care' to warn the public about 'his mental instability'
A Yale psychiatry professor has lost her bid to win her job back after a judge threw out her lawsuit against the university for firing her over a tweet questioning the mental health of Donald Trump and his supporters. Dr. Bandy Lee filed a complaint against Yale last year, claiming...
Lawyer Ducking Out So Ex Proud Boys Head Enrique Tarrio Can Defend Himself
Tarrio is facing 3 cases, including one charging him with seditious conspiracy, in last year's insurrection.
Former Yale Professor Who Claims She Was Fired Over Trump Tweets Has Lawsuit Dismissed
A federal judge has rejected a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Bandy Lee, a psychiatrist formerly employed by the Yale School of Medicine, against the university. Lee, who said in 2018 that she traveled to Washington, D.C. to brief more than a dozen members of Congress on the deteriorating mental state of then-President Donald Trump, alleges that Yale had violated her freedom of speech by terminating her contract. In her lawsuit, Lee asserts that her firing is linked to tweets she sent in January 2020 in which she proposed that Trump fans and lawyer Alan Dershowitz were suffering from “shared psychosis.” “[Lee’s] vague assertion that some unspecified provision in the faculty handbook creates a right to ‘academic freedom’ is plainly insufficient to show that [the] defendant undertook a contractual commitment to guarantee plaintiff continued reappointment,” U.S. District Judge Sarah Merriam said in her ruling.Read it at Yale Daily News
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
‘I Had Competent Counsel’: Michael Cohen Agrees with Feds That Donald Trump Should Have Followed His Lead in Special Master Fight
Throughout their Tuesday night legal brief urging a federal judge should reject Donald Trump’s request for a special master, the Department of Justice argues that the former president should have followed the path of his former fixer Michael Cohen in asserting privilege. Prosecutors noted that Cohen’s legal team made...
Eric Trump mocked for claiming Americans are offering him ‘apology’ dinners over FBI raid
Donald Trump’s youngest son has been mocked on social media for claiming Americans were offering to buy him dinner as an apology for last week’s FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.The younger Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he and his wife Lara had got into an “argument” with two people who wanted to buy their dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night.He added that both diners wanted to pay for Mr and Ms Trump’s meal because of “what the US government has done to our family”, in reference to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Trump Attorney's Eye-Popping Claim On Live TV Sounds Like A Confession
Alina Habba bragged about having "firsthand knowledge" that may not help her client.
Alex Jones jumps off the Trump train! Conspiracy theorist says he now supports Gov. DeSantis who has 'real sincerity' and because he is 'way better' than the ex-president
InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has jettisoned his support for Donald Trump and is backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential race. Jones, who was recently ordered to pay $49.3 million to parents of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim in a defamation case, admitted he's 'pigheadedly' supported Trump throughout the years.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid
It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Lawyer for Proud Boys Leader Suddenly Moves to Exit Jan. 6 Lawsuit, Leaving Enrique Tarrio to Fight It Alone
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio’s attorney asked a federal judge permission to withdraw from a civil lawsuit seeking to hold his client liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, the request was promptly denied by a federal judge because Tarrio’s lawyer...
LAW・
Mike Lindell blames failed voter fraud summit on Big Tech ‘conspiracy’
Another breathless voter fraud extravaganza hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has come and gone. Last week, Mr Lindell held yet another summit in which he promised he would provide evidence that massive voter fraud took place in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump should be the occupant of the Oval Office. The results were no different than his three-day live documentary or his 2021 "Cyber Symposium" — lots of promises, zero evidence. With every failure to deliver on his promises, fewer viewers — and, critically, fewer members of the press — have attended the events. Rather than...
Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness
Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
Fact Check: Did Josh Hawley Predict Riots if Donald Trump Is Arrested?
Senator Josh Hawley, previously seen in a video running from Jan. 6 rioters, was quoted as supposedly predicting chaos if Donald Trump is charged.
FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show
The day after Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook limited a polarizing story ahead of the 2020 election because of an FBI warning, the federal agency said it can only alert a private entity of a potential threat, not require it to take action. In an episode of the “Joe Rogan...
Truth Social is headed for bankruptcy
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from the Washington...
