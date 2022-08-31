Read full article on original website
Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose. “My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that...
Pick of the Litter: Salem
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem. He’s a friendly and energetic feline. When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight. This is his second stay at BENCHS.
Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. Its mission includes working with people with disabilities as well as families that are helping people with disabilities . One...
KEYC receives Emmy award nomination for news excellence
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has been nominated for an Emmy® award. The nomination is for News Excellence from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Upper Midwest Chapter, serving Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. The entries were judged by peers in...
Back to school: MAPS highlight importance of mental health resources
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health. “Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.
Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man who is considered a vulnerable adult has gone missing from the State Fair and authorities ask for the public’s help in locating him. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair, last night.
Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato
Although some events are returning from last year, PrideFest will add a new event to its roster and a few important honorees. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter...
Mankato PrideFest adds new event to 2022 schedule
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 21 years, Mankato PrideFest has partied all over town, celebrating identity, expression, and community. Starting Sept. 8, PrideFest will return with many free events. This year, PrideFest kicks off with a new event: the Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series at the 410 Project. Anyone...
Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 4 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Residents have several opportunities to submit their feedback on the proposed policy. The body-worn cameras are intended to enhance the mission of the Office by accurately...
knuj.net
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started
An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
Minnesota State Patrol issues bus safety reminders as kids head back to school
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - As the big yellow bus rejoins our commutes, the Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers of the law of the land. Motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, especially before and after school hours. Drivers must come...
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Deborah Suzanne...
Sports Extra: Fall Week 1
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
