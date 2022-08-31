There was a heavy police presence at Wichita’s South High after fireworks were set off inside the building. Officers also worked to break up a large crowd following a fight. This was reported close to noon, and there are no reports of injuries tied to this disturbance. Students were able to remain at school, but parents did have the option to pick their kids up if they wanted to. School officials said a student set off two firecrackers in a hallway.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO