Frenkie de Jong saga finally over with Man Utd and Chelsea snubbed by Barcelona midfielder who ‘never wavered’ on choice
THE Frenkie de Jong transfer saga is finally over - with the Barcelona midfielder staying put. The Dutchman, 25, was a high priority on the transfer wish lists for Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer. Barcelona were open to selling the ex-Ajax man with a fee of around £73million...
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
Man Utd ratings: Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford shine in double act while Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys cameo from bench
DAVID DE GEA - 7 Very little to do tonight as United controlled possession. But denied James Maddison a free-kick goal with an excellent save. Looks to have calmed down after early-season fumbles and radiated confidence throughout game. FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS. DIOGO...
Transfer deadline day LIVE: Liverpool set to sign Arthur Melo, Cristiano Ronaldo AC Milan link, Man City Akanji deal
TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY is here and teams have just hours to get their deals done!. Liverpool are the surprise early movers, with the Reds reported to be close to signing former Arsenal target Arthur Melo. Manchester City have agreed a £15m deal to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, according...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
Cristiano Ronaldo warned to get used to life on the bench by Erik ten Hag after missing Man Utd’s pre-season
ERIK TEN HAG has warned Cristiano Ronaldo to get used to life on the bench. The Manchester United boss insists his Portuguese Galactico is paying the price for missing pre-season, when he staged his failed attempt to secure a move away from Old Trafford. Ronaldo, 37, has only started one...
ESPN
Paris Saint-Germain
- Match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. 90'+2' Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. 90'+2' Attempt missed. Marcus Coco (Nantes) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Dennis Appiah.
Yardbarker
Juventus rated the joint-best club in Serie A for their transfer business this summer
Juventus has ended this summer transfer window successfully after bolstering some key areas in their squad. The Bianconeri had lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini earlier in the window. They would eventually sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and they had to act. Angel...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join surprise European club before deal fell through
Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably this summer’s biggest transfer saga. Although the five-time Ballon d’Or ended up staying with Manchester United, according to recent reports, he came within touching distance of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. That’s according to a recent report from Ajansspor (as relayed by ESPN), who claims...
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski fires again as Barcelona breeze past Sevilla
Barcelona kept up their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga campaign with a straightforward 3-0 win over rivals Sevilla. La Blaugrana took on the Andalucians at the Camp Nou on an evening billed as an early season Top Four test for both sides in Catalonia. However, it was the...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal at Man United; Roma eyes Serie A lead
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins. Manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa. United manager Erik ten Hag will have to make a decision on whether new signing Antony is ready to play right away and whether to give Casemiro a first start following his move from Real Madrid. In the early game, Brighton hosts a Leicester side still looking for its first win.
Yardbarker
Former Juventus man labels Juventus youngster “the great hope of Italy”
The former Juventus man Ciro Ferrara has heaped praise on Fabio Miretti for his performances this season. The young midfielder has just broken into the Bianconeri first team, and he is becoming one of their key men. He got his debut at the back-end of last season and we thought...
CBS Sports
Kylian Mbappe brace leads Paris Saint-Germain past Nantes, but Vitinha injury a cause for concern
Paris Saint-Germain continues to lead the way in Ligue 1 after a 3-0 win away at FC Nantes ensured that Olympique de Marseille's time at the summit was brief. Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Nuno Mendes added a third at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday with Antoine Kombouare's hosts down to 10 men for over two thirds of the game.
Kylian Mbappe ‘calls Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias’ amid claims ex-Man Utd star used witch doctor to curse him
KYLIAN MBAPPE has reportedly called Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias amid claims the striker's France team-mate used a witch doctor to curse him. Mbappe, 23, has been mentioned by Mathias several times as the Frenchman accused his brother of keeping secrets as well as lying and manipulating people. Also...
Yardbarker
Photo: Messi Sends a Goodbye Message to Paredes and Herrera Following Their PSG Exits
Paris Saint-Germain revamped its midfield group over the now recent summer transfer window. Among the moves that it made, PSG sent Leandro Paredes to Juventus via a one-season loan deal that includes an option to buy, while Ander Herrera made his return to La Liga side Athletic Bilbao. On Friday,...
Yardbarker
Opinion: Three key player duels between Fiorentina-Juventus
While all eyes will be on the Derby della Madonnina, the fifth round of Serie A will begin with another thrilling clash between two hated rivals. As we all know, the away fixture against Fiorentina is one of the most unpleasant trips for Juventus. Nonetheless, Max Allegri’s men need to maintain their momentum and come away with all three points.
