A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins. Manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa. United manager Erik ten Hag will have to make a decision on whether new signing Antony is ready to play right away and whether to give Casemiro a first start following his move from Real Madrid. In the early game, Brighton hosts a Leicester side still looking for its first win.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO