Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
Paris Saint-Germain

- Match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. 90'+2' Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. 90'+2' Attempt missed. Marcus Coco (Nantes) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Dennis Appiah.
Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join surprise European club before deal fell through

Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably this summer’s biggest transfer saga. Although the five-time Ballon d’Or ended up staying with Manchester United, according to recent reports, he came within touching distance of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. That’s according to a recent report from Ajansspor (as relayed by ESPN), who claims...
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Robert Lewandowski fires again as Barcelona breeze past Sevilla

Barcelona kept up their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga campaign with a straightforward 3-0 win over rivals Sevilla. La Blaugrana took on the Andalucians at the Camp Nou on an evening billed as an early season Top Four test for both sides in Catalonia. However, it was the...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal at Man United; Roma eyes Serie A lead

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins. Manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa. United manager Erik ten Hag will have to make a decision on whether new signing Antony is ready to play right away and whether to give Casemiro a first start following his move from Real Madrid. In the early game, Brighton hosts a Leicester side still looking for its first win.
Opinion: Three key player duels between Fiorentina-Juventus

While all eyes will be on the Derby della Madonnina, the fifth round of Serie A will begin with another thrilling clash between two hated rivals. As we all know, the away fixture against Fiorentina is one of the most unpleasant trips for Juventus. Nonetheless, Max Allegri’s men need to maintain their momentum and come away with all three points.
