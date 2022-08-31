Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer

BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO