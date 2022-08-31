Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
15-year-old charged, accused of assaulting MBTA Orange Line shuttle driver
A teen was arraigned Friday on charges he assaulted an Orange Line shuttle driver, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. The 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of the Boston Juvenile Court and faces several assault charges after prosecutors said he attacked a bus driver after being ordered off the bus.
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
Off-duty MBTA bus driver Maximo Mazanett accused of running over and killing Boston man, charged with murder
A 54-year-old Hyde Park man accused of running over a man near Jackson Square Thursday morning was arraigned on a murder charge in court Friday. Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen, WCVB reported. The incident reportedly took...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police remember fallen officer who was shot and killed by convicted killer on parole
Massachusetts State Police are remembering a fallen officer who died from gunshot wounds on this day. 31-year-old Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed in the early morning of September 2nd, 1994, as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, MA. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston
BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
Custody dispute outside Worcester church that led to pastor tasered, churchgoers arrested, prompts lawsuit against police, city
A custody dispute that played out at a Worcester Baptist church in 2019 quickly escalated into a chaotic frenzy that resulted in multiple arrests, a pastor tasered and accusations of police punching churchgoers. Three years later, a family involved in the altercation is suing the Worcester Police Department and the...
whdh.com
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3rd suspect charged in 2014 barbershop murder
Derek Winslow, 50, is charged with murder and discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death. The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge ruled Ricardo Arroyo’s records from past allegations can be made public, with exceptions
BOSTON — A judge ruled Thursday that police filings regarding the 2005 sexual assault allegations against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo must be released to him by Friday at 2 p.m., but with redactions to protect the victim. Arroyo, who is a Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk...
Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail
MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
manchesterinklink.com
Assailant in love triangle-gone-wrong who stabbed woman 42 times sentenced to decades in prison
MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester woman will spend decades in prison after she was sentenced Wednesday to 22 ½ to 50 years in prison for stabbing a woman 42 times in an August 2020 incident at Derryfield Court. Jimi-Denise Bryant, 42, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court...
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say
On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
WCVB
Man fatally stabbed along New England recreational trail, suspect in custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 75-year-old man walking along a recreational trail in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire was fatally stabbed Friday morning, the state attorney general's office said. Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. for an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the area...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
WBUR
Man shot to death near Ashmont station
A person was shot and killed on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, the male victim was hit by gunfire just after 5 p.m. near Dorchester Avenue and the dead-end side street near Ashmont station. "On arrival, officers were notified by operations that a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 5