Read full article on original website
Related
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Parts Of Canada Are Getting Winter Weather In August With Snow & Single-Digit Temperatures
Parts of the country are dealing with winter weather and it's like Mother Nature decided to skip right over fall and go right into winter!. The Weather Network said that most of the country is "basking in the sun" and still in summer but snow is in the forecast for some spots during the last two weeks of August.
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
The Weather Channel
Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
Narcity
A Weather Phenomenon Could Make Winter In Canada 'More Active' With 'Persistent Bouts' Of Cold
This winter in Canada could be "more active" with "persistent bouts of cold air" for parts of the country thanks to a weather phenomenon. It's predicted that La Niña will continue this winter, making it the third La Niña winter in a row for the first time since 2000, according to The Weather Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Off and on rain showers to begin Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend will be a rain soaked holiday interlude with heavy downpours expected across metro Atlanta.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/31 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be sunny and warm with decreasing humidity. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows in the 60s... some 50s N&W. As for tomorrow, expect sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and more humid conditions are back in the forecast on Sunday and Labor Day. At this point though, it doesn't look like either day is a washout.
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Humidity up, but still nice
Today will be another nice day around the area with some more high clouds around. Humidity is up a bit from yesterday, but still not terrible.Expect highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, with upper 70s along the coasts. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with lows around 70 in the city and 60s for the 'burbs.If we're ranking the days of the holiday weekend, Saturday is definitely the best.Sunday is still decent, but we'll have to dodge scattered showers and storms during the PM hours, especially inland. It'll be hotter and more humid with temps in the upper 80s.For Labor Day, it's not looking like a complete washout. But there will be periods of rain. As of now, the wettest looks to be to the north and west for the morning, then inches closer to the city by late afternoon and evening. With the clouds and showers, temps will be cooler, mainly in the upper 70s.It stays unsettled Tuesday before things turn much nicer for the rest of next week. Have a good one!
IFLScience
How "Diamond Dust" Sparkles In The Sky In Sub-Zero Temperatures
If you can see sparkling haze drift around the clear sky and the slight glimmer of a rainbow, there’s a good chance you’re witnessing diamond dust, a meteorological phenomenon in which extremely small ice crystals form a cloud amid freezing temperatures. It’s essentially precipitation, just like drizzle, rain,...
Sky-high temperatures expected this holiday weekend at world's tallest thermometer
This roadside attraction takes the weather to a whole new level, and the temperature reading over the Labor Day weekend could make it the hottest it's been in parts of California this year. The world's tallest thermometer will show a sky-high temperature through Labor Day weekend as the virtual mercury...
Hot Labor Day weekend expected, with some heavy rain possible
The holiday weekend comes with summer heat and storms. “This Labor Day weekend, expect hot conditions in the low 90s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said. He forecasts just a few hit or miss storms today.
Rare ‘triple dip’ La Niña predicted for 2022
La Niña can affect global weather patterns, causing flooding and drought conditions. Pexels Francesco UngaroThe weather phenomenon could last until the end of the year.
Major update on US tropical storm season – as experts reveal predictions for the rest of the summer
WEATHER experts have revealed predictions for the rest of the summer in a major update on the US tropical storm season. Meteorologists warned the current lull could just be the calm before the storm. The Atlantic hurricane season has had its quietest start for 30 years, with no named storms...
Back half of 2022 storm season could make up for quiet first half
We’re now less than two weeks from the statistical peak of hurricane season. After a relatively quiet July and August in a season expected to be busy, should we expect a packed September?
Comments / 0