The Jacksonville Jaguars have made huge strides in constructing a winning roster since ending their 2021 campaign with a dismal 3-14 record. With big-name free agent additions like Christian Kirk and Brandon Scherff joining the team in the offseason, they are now looking to add as much young talent as possible to develop on their practice squad following cuts that got them down to 53 players this week.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO