3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Steelers sign RB Jason Huntley to practice squad
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed running back Jason Huntley to the practice squad. Huntley is a former fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions out of New Mexico State. Pittsburgh is Huntley’s third team in as many seasons and he has a whopping 70 career rushing yards....
Two former Ravens players sign with Giants' practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday at the league’s 4pm EST deadline. There were many surprises in who the Ravens decided to waive, with one of them being safety Tony Jefferson. Another player let go by the team was rookie outside linebacker Chuck Wiley.
thecomeback.com
Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update
Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
What Benito Jones Adds to Lions' Defense
Read more on what the Detroit Lions are getting in new defensive tackle Benito Jones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Bears announce updated 16-man practice squad
The Chicago Bears have rounded out their 16-player practice squad following the additions of offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and linebacker Joe Thomas. Here’s a look at the updated 16-man practice squad after Thursday’s moves:
Packers announce 3 new additions to practice squad, one spot left
One day after signing 12 players to the practice squad, the Green Bay Packers added three more on Thursday, leaving one spot left unclaimed. The Packers announced the signing of receiver Juwann Winfree, cornerback Benjie Franklin and tight end Shaun Beyer to the 16-player practice squad. Franklin’s signing was reported...
Packers release CB Rico Gafford from practice squad
The Green Bay Packers kept open a practice squad spot by releasing cornerback Rico Gafford on Friday. The team also announced the signing of safety Micah Abernathy to the practice squad, which was reported Thursday by Bill Huber of SI.com. Gafford (5-10, 184) signed a futures contract with the Packers...
Jaguars add three players to their practice squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made huge strides in constructing a winning roster since ending their 2021 campaign with a dismal 3-14 record. With big-name free agent additions like Christian Kirk and Brandon Scherff joining the team in the offseason, they are now looking to add as much young talent as possible to develop on their practice squad following cuts that got them down to 53 players this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardinals sign 4 to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves Thursday entering the long weekend. Among them was the addition of four players to the practice squad. One was linebacker Devon Kennard, while the other three were previously on other teams. The players and pertinent information about them is below. Listen...
NFL・
‘I’ll lace up whenever’: Eminem offers to suit up for Lions in latest Hard Knocks ep
The Detroit Lions are in a deep rebuild in the next few years. After trading away Matthew Stafford, the team is looking to create what they hope will be a contender in the future. Despite their lackluster roster, Detroit has become a fan favorite due to Dan Campbell and their appearance on Hard Knocks.
