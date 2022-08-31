ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars add three players to their practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made huge strides in constructing a winning roster since ending their 2021 campaign with a dismal 3-14 record. With big-name free agent additions like Christian Kirk and Brandon Scherff joining the team in the offseason, they are now looking to add as much young talent as possible to develop on their practice squad following cuts that got them down to 53 players this week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Alexander
Person
Derrick Deese
Person
Nate Sudfeld
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals sign 4 to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves Thursday entering the long weekend. Among them was the addition of four players to the practice squad. One was linebacker Devon Kennard, while the other three were previously on other teams. The players and pertinent information about them is below. Listen...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy