Williamsport, PA

Oz pushes for Fetterman to debate him during stop in Williamsport

By Jeremy Stout
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa.— Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Williamsport Tuesday, attacking his Democratic opponent, PA Lt Gov John Fetterman, for not debating him.

Oz, while addressing a packed crowd of supporters at the Genetti Hotel, said Fetterman is a “ne’er-do-well” that’s “never worked a real job in his life” with “radical positions.”

Oz repeatedly called attention to Fetterman’s absence from the campaign trail, after suffering a stroke in May prior to the primary election. Oz also said that Fetterman refuses to debate him in public forum.

Fetterman said, in a statement Tuesday, the "concessions" the Oz campaign offered for a debate "made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor."

The "concessions" offered by the Oz campaign were they'd "pay for additional medical personnel" for Fetterman, allowing him to take bathroom breaks, and allowing him to have notes on hand as well as an earpiece to obtain answers from staff.

"As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania," Fetterman said.

“My opponent won’t come out,” Oz said. “He’s not answered a single question since before the primary, and I have been challenging him to come out and listen to what people have to say and answer their questions.”

Oz said that he and his team picked five “big debates from major media companies in Pennsylvania” and that Fetterman refuses to accept them.

“The first debate is supposed to be a week from today,” Oz said. “You know what he [Fetterman] said? Nothing. He never says anything. I never get to hear what he really thinks.”

This led to Oz holding what he called a “mock debate” where he contrasted himself with Fetterman.

“If we were to have debate, this is what you’d hear me say,” Oz said.

Oz broke into six major points the issues that differentiate him from his opponent: the economy, energy, crime, the border, education, and healthcare.

On the economy, Oz said that Fetterman is unable to get in-line with his own party.

“[Fetterman] has criticized Joe Biden for not spending enough money on these radical social programs,” Oz said.

Oz said that the inflation being experienced currently under the Biden administration would be worse if Fetterman had his way. Oz continued, saying that Fetterman told those in his own party that support fellow Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, to not vote for him.

Unlike Fetterman, Manchin has long been committed to the preservation of the filibuster as it stands now under the “two-track” system introduced in 1972.

The two-track system allows for any one senator to filibuster while the body continues with other business. This allows one senator to indefinitely block a proposal until 60 votes can be reached to close debate through a motion that is called a cloture.

“[Fetterman’s] fighting with his own party,” Oz said. “That’s how far left he is.”

Oz said that the biggest risk facing the economy isn’t in America; it’s in China.

On energy, Oz claimed that Fetterman wants to get rid of fracking because “it doesn’t look good.”

“John Fetterman (loves doing this on Twitter) thinks it’s cool to say, ‘get rid of fracking’ and ‘fracking is a stain on Pennsylvania’ along with a whole litany of other criticisms of an important sector,” Oz said.

Oz continued saying there’s no reason that Pennsylvania shouldn’t be exploring all types of energy options, including green energy.

“I’m good with green energy,” Oz said. “We know we can’t do that the way the Green New Deal is structured. It can’t be done. As a scientist, I’m telling you.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to Oz, is a period of “weaponizing science."

On crime, Oz said that he and Fetterman are on completely “opposite sides” in what “maybe the biggest issue of the campaign.”

Oz took aim at Fetterman’s support of eliminating life-sentences, reducing prison population by one-third, legalization of controlled substances, and providing safe injection sites for users.

Oz also claimed that the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia had “city blocks filled with zombies walking around addicted to drugs, not put into detox, not put into rehab.”

“They think they’re being humanitarian,” Oz continued. “They’re destroying people’s lives.”

Oz said unlike Fetterman he would also look to support police instead of rejecting them.

“We don’t have enough police officers, no one wants to do the job,” Oz said. “Who wants to be criticized all day long for doing the best that you can do?”

On the border, Oz took aim at Fetterman for his support of “open borders” and “sanctuary cities.”

Oz said that Fetterman supports a system that currently sees “millions of people coming forever changing the nature of our country.”

“We’re stuck, and [Fetterman] wants more of it,” Oz said.

Oz said that progressive border politics “hold back law enforcement.”

“I believe in having a strong firm border,” Oz said. “Where people only come across if you want them to come across.”

On education, Oz said that unlike Fetterman he wants American “values reflected in our school system.”

Oz also criticized Fetterman for sending his kids to private schools, calling it “hypocrisy.”

On healthcare, Oz went after Fetterman for his association with Independent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and their support of a single payer healthcare system.

“[Sander’s and Fetterman] want to get rid of all private healthcare,” Oz said. “I’m telling you, as a physician that’s studied this his whole life, it will destroy healthcare.”

Oz would also say that Fetterman is the most “radical candidate for Senate” in American history, who lived a life of privilege. Oz said that Fetterman’s parent’s “paid for his expenses,” and the house Fetterman lives in was given to him by his sister for $1.

“These are the kinds of decisions, that if you make them in your life, it’s your choice,” Oz said. “Those aren’t the decisions I want to represent us in the United States Senate.”

The Oz campaign did not provide time for the candidate to answer media questions. Oz did take a few audience questions prior to taking photographs with his supporters.

2d ago

Federman is not intelligent enough to have a debate with anyone. That’s why he hides in a basement like Joe Biden that’s why he doesn’t answer any questions. He’s always just talking if you see him.

JTB
3d ago

I’m not an Oz fan, although I’ll vote for him over Fetterman, but intellectually Oz will embarrass Fetterman in a debate. I guess Fetterman knows that.

Becky Joy
2d ago

Oz is not attacking a stroke person, Fetterman is just ysing this as an excuse to hide. Oz is pointing out that Fetterman can not do the job.If you are running for office Fetterman needs to put on his big boy pants instead of hiding.I am voting for Oz as we in PA can not afford to have Fetterman in office.

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

Myerstown, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party's nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — "no way, no how." Mitko doesn't feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump's backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz's Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he's been familiar with since Fetterman's days as mayor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who's running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor's race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth's Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party's nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — "no way, no how." Mitko doesn't feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump's backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz's Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he's been familiar with since Fetterman's days as mayor of nearby Braddock. "Dr. Oz hasn't showed me one thing to get me to vote for him," he said. "I won't vote for someone I don't know." Mitko's thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government
Mastriano largely out of public eye; concerns of 'extremism' rising on both sides

Harrisburg, Pa. — With mounting pressure from within his own party for calls to answer for his "extreme" politics, Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano has almost completely abandoned the media airwaves to Democratic challenger state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Mastriano has not made efforts to respond to the media, nor has he aired any TV ads since winning the GOP primary back in May. Instead, the state senator...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called "one-time, large-scale pardon effort" will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana or small amount of personal use to apply. There is no limit for the age of conviction. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania's elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission's Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians 'Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth'

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania's General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. "This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf's administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania

Washington D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to talk up his crime prevention plans during a visit to Pennsylvania, where Democrats and Republicans are looking for ways to gain leverage on the issue ahead of November's midterm elections. It's Biden's first of three trips in the coming week, underscoring the state's role as a key political battleground, and it comes days before former President Donald Trump hosts his own rally there on Saturday. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Election Local#Dr Mehmet Oz#Republican#The U S Senate#Democratic
Bucknell Professor Doesn't Think Biden Has Messaging Problem

LEWISBURG – There's been continued criticism President Joe Biden has a messaging problem, but Bucknell University Professor Chris Ellis says that's not necessarily the case. "I don't know about that. I think the inflation reduction act made a lot of people happy. There are some provisions in...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Township prepares for Trump rally

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County for Saturday's rally for former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, security fencing and outside tents were being set up and people were already showing up to the arena. Vendors are also setting up shop. Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Trump coming to Mohegan Sun Arena this Saturday

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — In a veritable hotbed for politician visits, northeastern Pennslylvania will host former President Trump on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre. His visit comes just days after President Biden's stop in Wikes-Barre. Doors for the rally, held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Boulevard, open at 2 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Fellow Republican candidates including...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they've yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nursing home workers strike across NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor day weekend celebrates the American labor movement and contributions of its laborers, but a particular group of workers claim they're not getting the treatment they deserve. Those workers are from 14 different nursing homes statewide, including the Gardens at Wyoming Valley. They just ended their picketing for the day. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. "Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
In search of Pennsylvania's coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There's no middle ground with camping. Few say "it's fine." People, like me, love and obsess over it. It's the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I'd like to think that's from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They're campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
