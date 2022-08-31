New Lonsdale Police station has grand opening

A crowd gathered outside the new Lonsdale Police station on Commerce Drive to watch Chief Jason Schmitz cut the ribbon on Tuesday evening. The public was invited inside to take a tour of the new station after the opening ceremony.

To kick things off, Mayor Tim Rud addressed the crowd of about 50 people. He expressed Lonsdale’s unrelenting support for their law enforcement by contrasting it with the “other cities’ talk about defunding the police.”

After he snipped the streamer, Schmitz was invited to say a few words before everyone went inside. He doubled down on the support he receives in Lonsdale, mentioning that people always wave hello and thank him when they cross paths.

Next to Schmitz were two pieces of art, donated by local businesspersons. There was an iron thin-blue-line flag, donated Lisa Tousignant of RR Revival, and a fluid painting, donated by Cindy Shepherd of Art for Cops in Nashville.

As the crowd flooded into the front doors of the police station, officers posted up at various spots throughout. Upon entering, visitors were given free reign over most the rooms.

The control room is where cameras are checked and paperwork is done. The lockers had lots of space and even included their own outlets.

One intriguing part of the self-guided tour was the two interrogation rooms, dubbed soft interrogation and hard interrogation. The soft interrogation had nice chairs and a more inviting look, meant for interviewing victims, children, etc., while the hard interrogation was a wood table and less comfortable chairs.

The station also has an evidence storage room, which Officer Cody Brotherton shared his excitement for.

“This, here, is all evidence,” he said, as he gestured toward the locked door. “Before, everything with evidence we’ve done at the desk we would sit at and eat at, you know?”

Inside the garage was a homemade jail cell, where people could line up and take pictures, like they were trapped inside. Many people took advantage of this, including the city council and city administrator.

Cookies were provided for everyone who came to check out the new spot. Mayor Rud said why he felt it was important for people to have this opportunity during a previous council meeting.

“I think there’s obviously a lot of community support,” said Rud. “I think they’d like to see what their tax dollars went to and all those kind of things. So, I think (an open house) would be terrific.”