Stabbing in downtown Barbourville puts 2 schools in hard lockdown

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Barbourville man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that placed two Knox County schools in lockdown Wednesday.

At around 12:43 p.m ., Knox County Public Schools informed Lay Elementary School and Knox Middle School families that a police situation had placed the schools in a precautionary hard lockdown.

“Our SROs (school resource officers) are at both schools,” Knox County Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

Later, at around 3 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Department released a news release with some initial details.

The department said a stabbing happened in Barbourville at around noon.

The sheriff named Steve Broughton a suspect and he was arrested at 3 p.m. Broughton was booked into the Know County Detention Center at 4:13 p.m.

“Our department wants to assure the public that no child was in danger during this incident due to the quick response from the schools and local law enforcement,” Knox County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook.

Central Elementary, G.R. Hampton, and Knox Central High School were placed on soft lockdown, but all schools were dismissed on their regular schedules.

“We will have extra law enforcement and administrative staff on site to assist the impacted schools,” said Knox County Public Schools .

