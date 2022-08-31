Dunkin’ to give teachers a free medium coffee on Thursday

Dunkin’ announced that on Thursday teachers will get a free medium coffee.

According to a news release from Dunkin’, teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday. It comes just in time for all its fall flavors, including its Pumpkin Flavor Swirl.

“We’re proud to recognize educators for their passion and dedication and to help fuel their go with a coffee on us at the start of a new school year,” said Dunkin’ in a news release.

The free coffee for teachers are available at participating locations. A Dunkin’ representative confirmed to WKYC that teachers just have to ask for their free drink. No proof or identification card is needed.

Dunkin’ will also be having a contest starting Thursday through October 5 where customers can submit nominations for Dunkin’s “Raise A Cup To Teacher” sweepstakes. According to WKYC, one grand prize winner per state will get free coffee for a year and a school-wide coffee break that will include $300 worth of goodies. The first 50 teachers that get nominated will get 200 $1 medium or iced coffee VIP cards that they can share with their fellow school staff.

Visit Dunkin’s website to find a location near you.

