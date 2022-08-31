Read full article on original website
Stormi Webster Helps 'Make Mommy Laugh' at Kylie Jenner's Promo Shoot for 'The Kardashians'
Kylie Jenner is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a recent promo photoshoot for The Kardashians, with some special appearances by daughter Stormi. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on TikTok from the day on set, showcasing her different looks as she recorded footage for new ads promoting the reality series.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
Heather Rae El Moussa is bumping along in style. The Selling Sunset star, 34 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia Made Him a 'Better Man' in Sweet Tribute as She Turns 5
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams hope to grow their family as the tennis pro "evolves" away from her historic career Alexis Ohanian is reflecting on his little girl growing up. The Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with daughter Olympia, along with some other recent shots on Instagram Friday, as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born five years ago. "🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama...
Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late Friday evening of her children's shortened locks after revealing that her daughter, Princess Gabriella, gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own trims. "Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!!" the 44-year-old royal explained in the caption of her post,...
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.are toasting to two decades of love and marriage!. The couple coordinated tribute posts on social media Thursday — both shared a romantic photos from their 2002 nuptials as well as more recent photos. In the vintage-looking image from their wedding shows Prinze...
Mariah Carey Doubles Down on Calling Meghan Markle a 'Diva' — in the Most 'Empowering' Way
Mariah Carey has completely embraced her "diva" status — and is passing the compliment onto Meghan Markle. In a tweet promoting their chat on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, the star singer made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the multiple meanings — some good, some bad — of the word.
Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks
Serena Williams is taking a look back at her most memorable court fashion. On Thursday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner took to TikTok with a haul of custom Nike "memorable moment" Air Force 1s inspired by four of her iconic game-day ensembles that were gifted to her by the brand.
See New Photos of Ben Affleck in His Dapper Tuxedo at Georgia Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
The bride and the groom both wore custom Ralph Lauren for their wedding celebration in Georgia last month Ben Affleck was one good-looking groom! In new photos shared Thursday by wife Jennifer Lopez via her On the JLo newsletter, the Oscar-winning actor can be seen in his classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo for their wedding celebration held last month on the grounds of his 87-acre compound in Georgia. The 50-year-old's look included a formal one-button peak cream dinner jacket with a black double-pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt. He completed the ensemble with a black...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'
T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested. Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party
Wednesday was date night for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!. The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate fellow actor Aaron Paul's birthday at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California, sporting casual-chic attire. Plemons, 34, wore a green ringer T-shirt and blue jeans with black sneakers, while Dunst, 40, paired a...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' Before 'Perfect' Ga. Wedding
Jennifer Lopez is detailing the days that led up to her wedding celebration in Georgia with Ben Affleck. Nearly a month after marrying in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are walking on the sunny side of life. The couple was photographed in their summer casuals as they stepped out for pizza on Thursday in Calabasas, Calif. during a rare outing together. Spelling, 49, appeared to give a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots...
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life is Great'
Jason Oppenheim is head over heels for girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Oppenheim, 45, opened up about his new relationship with the Paris-based model, 25, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I knew how much I liked her pretty quickly," he reveals. The Selling Sunset star has been in a relationship with...
