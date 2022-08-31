ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter  Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia Made Him a 'Better Man' in Sweet Tribute as She Turns 5

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams hope to grow their family as the tennis pro "evolves" away from her historic career Alexis Ohanian is reflecting on his little girl growing up. The Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with daughter Olympia, along with some other recent shots on Instagram Friday, as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born five years ago. "🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama...
Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School

"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late Friday evening of her children's shortened locks after revealing that her daughter, Princess Gabriella, gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own trims. "Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!!" the 44-year-old royal explained in the caption of her post,...
See New Photos of Ben Affleck in His Dapper Tuxedo at Georgia Wedding to Jennifer Lopez

The bride and the groom both wore custom Ralph Lauren for their wedding celebration in Georgia last month Ben Affleck was one good-looking groom! In new photos shared Thursday by wife Jennifer Lopez via her On the JLo newsletter, the Oscar-winning actor can be seen in his classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo for their wedding celebration held last month on the grounds of his 87-acre compound in Georgia. The 50-year-old's look included a formal one-button peak cream dinner jacket with a black double-pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt. He completed the ensemble with a black...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'

T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested. Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.
