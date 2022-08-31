Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Related
SignalsAZ
AT&T Expanding Fiber Internet Service to Arizona
AT&T * plans to expand its award-winning fiber internet service to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to the Mesa, Ariz., area. Service is expected to be available to local residents in 2023. AT&T is the nation’s largest fiber internet provider1 and is leading the nation’s largest fiber build. With this expansion,...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona’s 50 best employers, according to Forbes
Two years into an ongoing pandemic, the landscape of the workplace has been forever changed. Employers are engaged in a war for talent, have to manage more remote employees than ever, motivate an unsteady workforce, ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, all while pursuing profits amid a hypersensitive political landscape. To find out what makes a great employer, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. Here are the 50 best employers in Arizona, according to Forbes and Statista.
azbex.com
Bell Bank Park Nears Resolution with Contractors
The owners of Bell Bank Park have agreed to a final settlement with contractors in the completion of the $100M project in East Mesa and expect all subcontractors and vendors to be paid by October 31, 2022, according to Chad Miller, CEO, Legacy Sports USA. The project was completed in...
AZFamily
Arizonans owe $70 million in past-due utility bills
When it comes to the amount of money On Your Side was able to save or recover for viewers, August was a pretty good month. Family fighting City of Phoenix over placement of speed hump. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM MST. |. Monica Anshell says before her family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
85209.com
Amazon To Lease Massive Elliot 202 Warehouse
The massive 1.2 million square foot warehouse being finished just west of the Elliot exits off the 202 was originally planned as two separate buildings, but after Amazon expressed interest early in the planning process, the developer changed the plans to build it as one massive warehouse to suit the needs of the online retailer.
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Phoenix Edition)
CraigslistEvery week we visit a different city and see what kinds of cars we can find under $5,000. Here's the haul from sun-scorched Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Cigna Medical Group changes name to Evernorth Care Group
Cigna Medical Group is changing its name to Evernorth Care Group today, Sept. 1 as part of Cigna’s new health services business Evernorth. In addition, Evernorth Care Group will begin expanding access to its health care services to more people in the community through partnership with additional health plans.
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
Economist praises QC’s growth management
If Queen Creek can be summed up in one word, it’s growth. “It’s more challenging to be a Queen Creek where you’ve got people coming in at a ferocious rate compared to if you are relatively stable,” economist Alan Maguire said. “You have more time to react. They have to react every single day.”
Fry’s sets opening date for new north Phoenix store
Fry’s Food Stores announced it will open a new store in north Phoenix near Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway on Oct. 5.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture
The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
resourceworld.com
Arizona Sonoran drills 1.77% copper over 82.4 metres at Cactus mine project, Arizona
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. [ASCU-TSX; ASCUF-OTCQX] reported an additional seven drill holes from the Cactus East, 100%-owned Cactus mine project, Arizona, infill drilling program. The current drill program is designed at 125 feet (38 metres) centres to generate measured mineral resources. These results support the previously defined thick and high-grade intercepts outlined within the underground Cactus East resource. Cactus East is located, at depth, immediately to the northeast of the historic Sacaton pit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
sgplaw.com
6 Arizona Driving Laws You Should Know
As of 2019, Arizona has over 5.4 million registered drivers, and this number has been steadily increasing over the last decade. Between people visiting or relocating to the state, more vehicles on the road means there is a greater risk for traffic jams and roadway incidents. To ensure the safety of all drivers, here are the top five essential laws everyone should know.
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
ABC 15 News
Will student debt relief make inflation worse? Two Valley economists weigh in
PHOENIX — With inflation at a record high, many are wondering what impact President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will have on the economy. The U.S. Department of Education says right now there are over 800,000 Arizonans with student loan debt managed by the federal government. According to the Arizona Board of Regents, students at Arizona's public universities borrowed more than $800 million last year.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensaries to Get New Premium Flower and Extracts
Verano has announced that it now offers its namesake Verano signature flower branded products in four new core markets: Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The Verano flower line features Reserve and Essence flower, Swift Lift mini pre-rolled joints, extracts and vaporizer products from the company’s premium cannabis strains. The...
AZFamily
What the VA providing abortions regardless of state laws means for Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The abortion debate continues to heat up with a big new move on Friday. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will soon offer abortions in certain cases, and abortion counseling regardless of state laws and restrictions. With two different Arizona abortion laws working their way through the courts, this could give abortion access to some military women and families that otherwise may be banned in Arizona.
ABC 15 News
How much out-of-state money is being raised by Arizona candidates?
PHOENIX — There is a saying in politics that "the candidate is the head, the rest of the campaign is the body, and money is the blood." Candidates running for statewide office in Arizona that made it through the primary collectively raised around $12 million and more than a third of that amount comes from out-of-state donors.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Comments / 0