Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor enjoy US Open date night after reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are still a “match.” The “Zoolander” co-stars were all smiles at a US Open date night six months after revealing their reconciliation. The couple, who wed in 2000, sat in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday during Rafael Nadal’s match against Rinky Hijikata. When the actor, 56, and his 51-year-old wife appeared on the Jumbotron, they grinned and waved at the camera. The duo share two children — daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17 — but didn’t bring them to the sporting event. The “Dodgeball” co-stars have previously attended the US Open together, sitting side by side...
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reflects On First Boyfriend Being Jonathan Taylor Thomas, And Having 'The Biggest Crush' On Leonardo DiCaprio
Like many millennial women, Danielle Fishel had huge crushes on Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Leonardo DiCaprio. Celebrities having crushes on and dating other celebrities is nothing new. Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel made a name for herself in the 1990s when guys like Rider Strong, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Leonardo DiCaprio were plastered on millions of teenagers’ walls. Despite working in the television industry, Fishel was no different from other teenage girls with her crushes, and her status as an actress meant that some teen heartthrobs were closer to her than others. In fact, Jonathan Taylor Thomas became her first boyfriend.
Ben Affleck spotted leaving with Matt Damon after wedding with Jennifer Lopez
It seems Ben Affleck has a very busy schedule! The Hollywood star was spotted at the airport in Georgia, ready to leave with his friend and fellow actor Matt Damon, following his romantic wedding with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend. It seems there will not be another honerymoon for...
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters
The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood
Chevy Chase's reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why he's among the most disliked actors in Hollywood.
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia
Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
Read Nicole Kidman's Reaction to Emma Roberts Publicly Declaring Her Love for Keith Urban
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Rob Schneider says ‘SNL’ was ‘over’ after Kate McKinnon performed ‘Hallelujah’ as Hillary Clinton
Actor Rob Schneider knew when “Saturday Night Live” was “over.” The “SNL” alum, who kickstarted his career as a writer on the show in 1989, said Kate McKinnon’s rendition of “Hallelujah” dressed as Hillary Clinton was the demise of the hit sketch show. The 58-year-old, who later joined as a cast member between 1990 and 1994, slammed the show’s infamous post-2016 election cold open. “I hate to crap on my own show,” the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star said on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” Saturday. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable. She’s not exactly the most likable person in the room. And...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Lily Tomlin's Amazing Life and Career in Photos
Lily Tomlin is a comedy legend, award-winning actress and tireless activist. Look back at her groundbreaking career and longtime love story with wife Jane Wagner in photos. Born Mary Jean Tomlin in Detroit, Michigan in 1939, she was always drawn to performing. "I used to make material for us to do for shows in the backyard when I was about this age," Tomlin (with brother Richard in 1945) told PEOPLE.
Rachel Bilson Confirms New Relationship After Bill Hader Split
Two years after calling it quits with Bill Hader, “The O.C.” alum Rachel Bilson, 41, has a new beau!. On Wednesday, Bilson revealed that she is “not” single during an episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Your Daddy.”. When Cooper asked, “Is he bringing...
Emma Heming Willis Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
Emma Heming Willis has a new favorite designer. The British-American actress, 44, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story as she soaked up the summer in a cute one-piece swimsuit designed by her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore. "Loving my [swimsuit emoji] @demimoore x @andieswim," Emma wrote...
Looking Back At Burt Reynolds’ Days On Classic TV Western ‘Gunsmoke’
The late Burt Reynolds was a movie star, no question about it. In fact, for several years — with hits like Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance, The Cannonball Run and The Longest Yard — he was the top box office draw in the world. But what oftentimes gets lost when remembering the late actor is the fact that he had a pretty extensive background in television, including three years on classic TV Western Gunsmoke.
