ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor enjoy US Open date night after reconciliation

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are still a “match.” The “Zoolander” co-stars were all smiles at a US Open date night six months after revealing their reconciliation. The couple, who wed in 2000, sat in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday during Rafael Nadal’s match against Rinky Hijikata. When the actor, 56, and his 51-year-old wife appeared on the Jumbotron, they grinned and waved at the camera. The duo share two children — daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17 — but didn’t bring them to the sporting event. The “Dodgeball” co-stars have previously attended the US Open together, sitting side by side...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Cinemablend

Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reflects On First Boyfriend Being Jonathan Taylor Thomas, And Having 'The Biggest Crush' On Leonardo DiCaprio

Like many millennial women, Danielle Fishel had huge crushes on Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Leonardo DiCaprio. Celebrities having crushes on and dating other celebrities is nothing new. Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel made a name for herself in the 1990s when guys like Rider Strong, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Leonardo DiCaprio were plastered on millions of teenagers’ walls. Despite working in the television industry, Fishel was no different from other teenage girls with her crushes, and her status as an actress meant that some teen heartthrobs were closer to her than others. In fact, Jonathan Taylor Thomas became her first boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Christine Taylor
Person
Rachael Ray
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Us Open#Bnp Paribas Open#Relationship Timeline
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Rob Schneider says ‘SNL’ was ‘over’ after Kate McKinnon performed ‘Hallelujah’ as Hillary Clinton

Actor Rob Schneider knew when “Saturday Night Live” was “over.” The “SNL” alum, who kickstarted his career as a writer on the show in 1989, said Kate McKinnon’s rendition of “Hallelujah” dressed as Hillary Clinton was the demise of the hit sketch show. The 58-year-old, who later joined as a cast member between 1990 and 1994, slammed the show’s infamous post-2016 election cold open. “I hate to crap on my own show,” the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star said on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” Saturday. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable. She’s not exactly the most likable person in the room. And...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Lily Tomlin's Amazing Life and Career in Photos

Lily Tomlin is a comedy legend, award-winning actress and tireless activist. Look back at her groundbreaking career and longtime love story with wife Jane Wagner in photos. Born Mary Jean Tomlin in Detroit, Michigan in 1939, she was always drawn to performing. "I used to make material for us to do for shows in the backyard when I was about this age," Tomlin (with brother Richard in 1945) told PEOPLE.
DETROIT, MI
DoYouRemember?

Looking Back At Burt Reynolds’ Days On Classic TV Western ‘Gunsmoke’

The late Burt Reynolds was a movie star, no question about it. In fact, for several years — with hits like Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance, The Cannonball Run and The Longest Yard — he was the top box office draw in the world. But what oftentimes gets lost when remembering the late actor is the fact that he had a pretty extensive background in television, including three years on classic TV Western Gunsmoke.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy