Oshkosh, WI

Julie Potts
2d ago

What a sad article to read. Society seems to be giving up on animals. I think the biggest problem is that landlords don't allow pets. There should be laws put into place to protect this kind of issue. I'm sick of hearing about how people have to give up their pet's, because of having to move, and not getting the amount of time it takes to find a place that allows pets.

Michelle Awe
3d ago

omg 😲 noooo I got both my fur babies from there! Honey I adopted 5 years ago and just recently Mr. cheech aka Chi Chi. I'm so sad to hear this. 😞

Pet Saver: Scarlett

Meet Scarlett! This 3-month-old little girl will melt your heart with puppy kisses and snuggling. Scarlett loves to play with her toys and is learning to walk on a leash. She is currently 29 pounds and will likely be a medium size adult. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped.
Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Grand Chute PD: Florida man accidentally fires gun, injures two

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Florida had charges referred after he allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated and injured two. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, on September 2 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Northstar Drive for an incident involving an accidental firing of a firearm. Police arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
Howard Fireworks Show and Community Event

Join us in the Village Center starting at 4 p.m. for live music from FBI & The Untouchable Horns and a food truck rally hosted by Green Bay Food Trucks. The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling cold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters. Face Painting by Lori ($) will be painting wrists, arms, and legs, and Joyful Henna Designs will offer henna body art ($). No Bull Balloon Magic ($) will be twisting balloon characters and animals too.
Green Bay Boys & Girls club to offer free therapy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Boys & Girls Club is using a $100,000 grant to provide free mental health services for parents and kids in the area. “We need to start destigmatizing mental health because it’s a part of our everyday life. It is just like physical health we need to be taking care of ourselves a little bit better,” said Brooke Unrath, the Green Bay Boys & Girls Club Program Director.
Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County

CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill

(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
