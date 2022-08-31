‘Richmond Connects’ transportation survey closes Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Your opinions on transportation in Richmond could change how the city walks, bikes and drive for the next decade — but only if you take the “Richmond Connects” survey before tomorrow!

“Richmond Connects” opened in June as a way to gather public opinion on transportation options within the city. The survey is part of the city’s development of a future transportation policy called “Path to Equity: Policy Guide for Richmond Connects.”

Residents’ last day to take the survey and share their thoughts will be Thursday, Sept. 1.

Take the survey online here.

