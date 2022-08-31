TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests continue in front of the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Nurses say there are still problems ranging from a shortage of nurses to contract issues. All this even after VA leaders say they worked to correct some of the challenges. One veteran admitted that yes, the VA is making progress in some areas, but still feels the protests are necessary to make sure the VA follows through to correct all the issues.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO