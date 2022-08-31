Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
selmasun.com
Selma Sun Center Stage Interview: Jerria Martin; Director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County
The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests continue in front of the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Nurses say there are still problems ranging from a shortage of nurses to contract issues. All this even after VA leaders say they worked to correct some of the challenges. One veteran admitted that yes, the VA is making progress in some areas, but still feels the protests are necessary to make sure the VA follows through to correct all the issues.
selmasun.com
Gospel Tabernacle Church taking donations for disaster relief in Mississippi
Gospel Tabernacle Church, along with partners Selma City Schools, Sonlight Centter and others, are taking donations to help relieve the water crisis in Jackson, MS. Volunteers will travel to Jackson on Monday, Sept. 5 during the Labor Day holiday to bring bottled water to those in need of them. The...
Demopolis Times
New Leadership Marengo class begins in September
The Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the 29th year of Leadership Marengo in September, and is seeking nominations and sponsorships for its newest class. The mission of Leadership Marengo is to identify, educate and train potential leaders as well as current leaders in Marengo County. The sessions develop leaders through a network and interchange of ideas and a deeper understanding of economic, political and social conditions to achieve cohesion, solidarity, and success within the county.
selmasun.com
Thomasville Civic Center to host GD Copper, USA Job Fair
Thomasville Civic Center will host a GD Copper, USA Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maintenance Technicians - Mechanical and Electrical. Updated resumes are required for interviews performed onsite. The civic center is located at 559 West Front Street in Thomasville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Beautiful inside and out’: Northside High School alum killed in crash near Northport
A crash near Northport Friday evening killed a 59-year-old, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m., 15 miles north of Northport, according to a news release. That crashed killed 59-year-old Alisa Swindle, who was driving a Ford Edge at the time of the crash.
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
wvtm13.com
Applications open for medical marijuana sales in Alabama, Tuscaloosa votes to allow dispensaries
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The city of Tuscaloosa joins a handful of cities to approve dispensaries as the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is now accepting applications for licenses to grow and sell marijuana. Find out more by watching the video above. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted five to two Tuesday...
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver that drove in wrong lane before hitting fire truck, fleeing scene
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
Missing and endangered alert issued for 48-year-old man who disappeared 4 days ago in west Alabama
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered alert for a 48-year-old man who disappeared Sunday in west Alabama. Thomas Taylor, who has a condition that may impair his judgment, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday near South Strawberry Street in Demopolis, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Alexander City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Calera High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on September 02, 2022, 16:55:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wbrc.com
59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
wbrc.com
Medical cannabis sales approved in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders gave a stamp of approval that will allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city. The council voted 5 to two Tuesday night on the proposal. That vote means people who want to sell medical marijuana can start getting a license and that process starts Thursday, September 1, 2022.
selmasun.com
ACES to hold Fruit and Vegetable Field Day in Clanton
Anybody interested in learning more about growing fruit and vegetables may be interested in an event to be held in Clanton on Sept. 15. Fruit and Vegetable Day held by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) at the Chilton Research/Extension Center will cover a range of topics that can be seen here.
alabamanews.net
Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder
The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges. The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder. Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused...
Human remains found in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
Comments / 0