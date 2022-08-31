ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

alreporter.com

GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow

After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests continue in front of the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Nurses say there are still problems ranging from a shortage of nurses to contract issues. All this even after VA leaders say they worked to correct some of the challenges. One veteran admitted that yes, the VA is making progress in some areas, but still feels the protests are necessary to make sure the VA follows through to correct all the issues.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
selmasun.com

Gospel Tabernacle Church taking donations for disaster relief in Mississippi

Gospel Tabernacle Church, along with partners Selma City Schools, Sonlight Centter and others, are taking donations to help relieve the water crisis in Jackson, MS. Volunteers will travel to Jackson on Monday, Sept. 5 during the Labor Day holiday to bring bottled water to those in need of them. The...
SELMA, AL
Demopolis Times

New Leadership Marengo class begins in September

The Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the 29th year of Leadership Marengo in September, and is seeking nominations and sponsorships for its newest class. The mission of Leadership Marengo is to identify, educate and train potential leaders as well as current leaders in Marengo County. The sessions develop leaders through a network and interchange of ideas and a deeper understanding of economic, political and social conditions to achieve cohesion, solidarity, and success within the county.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Thomasville Civic Center to host GD Copper, USA Job Fair

Thomasville Civic Center will host a GD Copper, USA Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maintenance Technicians - Mechanical and Electrical. Updated resumes are required for interviews performed onsite. The civic center is located at 559 West Front Street in Thomasville.
THOMASVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities

There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Medical cannabis sales approved in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders gave a stamp of approval that will allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city. The council voted 5 to two Tuesday night on the proposal. That vote means people who want to sell medical marijuana can start getting a license and that process starts Thursday, September 1, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
selmasun.com

ACES to hold Fruit and Vegetable Field Day in Clanton

Anybody interested in learning more about growing fruit and vegetables may be interested in an event to be held in Clanton on Sept. 15. Fruit and Vegetable Day held by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) at the Chilton Research/Extension Center will cover a range of topics that can be seen here.
CLANTON, AL
alabamanews.net

Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder

The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges. The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder. Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
PELHAM, AL

