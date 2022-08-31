ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Urban Christian Ministries holds yard sale giveaway

By Judy Moore
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With inflation soaring, everyone can use a little help these days.

Buffalo’s Urban Christian Ministries held their annual yard sale giveaway Wednesday.

Many people turned out to the annual event today on Jefferson Avenue. The group was giving away food, clothing, appliances, furniture, and even televisions. It’s something the group has been doing for more than two decades.

“We want to make sure the financial burden is taken off people’s back that’s why everything is free,” said Rev. Will Coplin of Urban Christian Ministries.

Urban Christian Ministries has been around for 50 years. Their goal is to unite the community and help residents by providing people in need with household goods.

