CBS DFW

Despite Abbott's remarks, gun safety advocates fight to raise age to buy Military style rifles

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alexa Browning, organizer for the gun safety group March For Our Lives, said Governor Greg Abbott was wrong Wednesday when he said efforts in Texas to raise the minimum age to 21 to purchase a Military style rifle won't be successful. "We're ready and we're ready to pressure him to make changes," Browning said.At the Texas Capitol Saturday, the group and parents who lost their children in the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School demanded the Governor call a special session so lawmakers could change the law.The Uvalde gunman was 18-years-old and purchased two AR-style rifles...
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott says raising age to buy assault style rifles is unconstitutional

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - During a campaign stop in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said recent calls for the State of Texas to raise the minimum age to 21 to buy an AR style rifle will be unsuccessful. He pointed to several court rulings, including one last week by Federal Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth which said the state's age restrictions to carry a handgun violate the 2nd Amendment. "Most recently, a federal court in Texas struck down the Texas law that banned people between the ages of 18 and 20 from buying a handgun and so it's clear the gun...
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!

Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
TheDailyBeast

Beto O’Rourke Agrees to Debate Texas Gov. Abbott—but Wants More

Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke officially agreed on Thursday to debate with Gov. Greg Abbott in September—but he’s still pushing for more meetings before the November election. While Abbott announced last month that he and O’Rourke would go head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, O’Rourke said they would face off at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” and suggested three town hall-style debates, according to The Dallas Morning News. The campaign has since added a fourth. “Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” spokesperson Chris Evans said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Governor Abbott can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall.” The Abbott campaign did not address O’Rourke’s four proposed debates in a statement released Thursday.Read it at Dallas Morning News
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
kut.org

Beto O’Rourke returns to campaign trail Friday after brief illness

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is back on the campaign trail after falling ill last week with an unspecified bacterial infection. O’Rourke will be in Laredo this Friday after his week-long hiatus from in-person events following a brief visit to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio last Friday where he was administered antibiotics and told to rest.
