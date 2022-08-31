Read full article on original website
Related
progresstimes.net
For the first time in a decade, Republican mounts campaign for Texas House District 35
For the first time since 2010, a Republican is running to represent Texas House District 35. The race will pit local pharmacist Oscar Rosa, 55, of rural Mission against state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-La Joya. “Don’t vote for us because we’re Republicans. I don’t want your vote just because you’re...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) pushes its campaign with billboards across Texas
"We have 10 Billboards up this week all over Texas and 6 more next week. We want to get even more billboards up keep through Election Day. We can only do this with your continued support. Will you chip in so we can keep them up until Greg Abbott is defeated!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott.
Despite Abbott's remarks, gun safety advocates fight to raise age to buy Military style rifles
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alexa Browning, organizer for the gun safety group March For Our Lives, said Governor Greg Abbott was wrong Wednesday when he said efforts in Texas to raise the minimum age to 21 to purchase a Military style rifle won't be successful. "We're ready and we're ready to pressure him to make changes," Browning said.At the Texas Capitol Saturday, the group and parents who lost their children in the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School demanded the Governor call a special session so lawmakers could change the law.The Uvalde gunman was 18-years-old and purchased two AR-style rifles...
CBS Austin
Chicago mayor bashes Abbott after Texas sends first bus of migrants to city
CHICAGO (TND) — After Texas sent its first bus of migrants from the southern border to Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot had some choice words for both the state and its governor. Lightfoot made the comments on Thursday, the day the first busses arrived. She was critical of Texas Governor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas DFPS on 'brink of collapse' following Gov. Abbott's gender care directive, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent court brief, more than a dozen current and former employees of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services warned that continuing to abide by Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to treat gender-affirming medical care as potential child abuse would push the agency past "the brink of collapse."
Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
Governor Abbott says raising age to buy assault style rifles is unconstitutional
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - During a campaign stop in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said recent calls for the State of Texas to raise the minimum age to 21 to buy an AR style rifle will be unsuccessful. He pointed to several court rulings, including one last week by Federal Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth which said the state's age restrictions to carry a handgun violate the 2nd Amendment. "Most recently, a federal court in Texas struck down the Texas law that banned people between the ages of 18 and 20 from buying a handgun and so it's clear the gun...
Almost 40% of Texas House seats already filled as candidates run unopposed
Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared 324 candidates elected to office Thursday — all of whom were running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
RELATED PEOPLE
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!
Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
Beto O’Rourke Agrees to Debate Texas Gov. Abbott—but Wants More
Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke officially agreed on Thursday to debate with Gov. Greg Abbott in September—but he’s still pushing for more meetings before the November election. While Abbott announced last month that he and O’Rourke would go head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, O’Rourke said they would face off at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” and suggested three town hall-style debates, according to The Dallas Morning News. The campaign has since added a fourth. “Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” spokesperson Chris Evans said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Governor Abbott can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall.” The Abbott campaign did not address O’Rourke’s four proposed debates in a statement released Thursday.Read it at Dallas Morning News
Greg Abbott draws fury after claiming age to buy ARs can't be increased
The statement comes days after Uvalde families gathered at the Texas Capitol to demand Abbott call a special session to raise the minimum age to 21 for the purchase of assault weapons.
Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025
The State Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025 after facing pressure from conservatives over proposed changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State's office through the program.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke set for televised debate, hosted by Nexstar
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30.
KWTX
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - When news broke two weeks ago that Texas had a new law on the books requiring public schools to display donated “In God We Trust” signs, protesters quickly schemed about how to subvert the law’s intent. In Florida, longtime church and state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
CBS Austin
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
KENS 5
Veteran political ad producer reacts to campaign commercials from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke
Vinny Minchillo is a veteran producer of political campaign ads. He joined Jason Whitely to take apart the first two ads from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.
kut.org
Beto O’Rourke returns to campaign trail Friday after brief illness
Democrat Beto O’Rourke is back on the campaign trail after falling ill last week with an unspecified bacterial infection. O’Rourke will be in Laredo this Friday after his week-long hiatus from in-person events following a brief visit to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio last Friday where he was administered antibiotics and told to rest.
Comments / 0