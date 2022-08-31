Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
q13fox.com
Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino after not showing at football practice
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for an Olympia teen who went missing Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances.”. Gabriel Davies, 16, was last seen walking alone near Tenino at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO also received a tip that Davies was seen walking into Millersylvania State Park.
Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Struck by Vehicle in Kent
Kent, WA: On the evening of Sept. 2, Kent Police Department and Puget Sound Fire responded to calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian collision with reports of… Read more "Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Struck by Vehicle in Kent"
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The police responded to the accident at around 4:15 p.m. According to the reports, the suspect was traveling southbound on East D street when he left the roadway and crashed onto the eastbound lane. The investigating team reported that the suspect had stolen the vehicle from Puyallup. The officials are...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
rentonreporter.com
Renton man killed in single-vehicle crash in Auburn
A Renton man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash that led to a brush fire on State Route 167 in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a brush fire on SR 167 just north of 37th Street Northwest in Auburn around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be a single-vehicle crash.
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff Detectives investigating nine collisions, seven fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
Chronicle
19-Year-Old Rochester Woman To Possibly Face Criminal Charges Resulting From Rollover Crash in Salkum Last Week
Disclaimer: The video linked in this story contains graphic footage of a vehicle accident. Viewer discretion is advised. Please note this video has been censored to fit community guidelines. Law enforcement plans to refer negligent driving and minor in possession of alcohol charges against a 19-year-old Rochester woman who was...
nypressnews.com
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
KOMO News
Kirkland police arrest condo resident who threatened employee with rifle, sword
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man who police said threatened to kill a condo complex employee with a sword and gun was arrested Wednesday but not until after he held police to a standoff for more than an hour. The Kirkland Police Department said it happened at the Ridgewood Condos...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are searching for a driver who they say fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run. The crash occurred at E. 34th Street and E. D Street on Friday afternoon. The intersection will be shut down as police investigate. Police say the victim was driving eastbound...
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
Chronicle
Fire 7 Miles From Packwood Sees ‘Rapid Growth,’ Forest Service Says
The Goat Rocks Fire, located within the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District about 7 miles northeast of Packwood, increased in size Friday as weather patterns shifted, according to the Forest Service. “An unstable atmosphere associated with a red flag warning led to rapid growth of the fire. The fire is now...
