Auburn, WA

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
Renton man killed in single-vehicle crash in Auburn

A Renton man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash that led to a brush fire on State Route 167 in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a brush fire on SR 167 just north of 37th Street Northwest in Auburn around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be a single-vehicle crash.
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area

At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
Sheriff Detectives investigating nine collisions, seven fatal

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
Apple
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
Tacoma Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are searching for a driver who they say fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run. The crash occurred at E. 34th Street and E. D Street on Friday afternoon. The intersection will be shut down as police investigate. Police say the victim was driving eastbound...
Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
Fire 7 Miles From Packwood Sees ‘Rapid Growth,’ Forest Service Says

The Goat Rocks Fire, located within the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District about 7 miles northeast of Packwood, increased in size Friday as weather patterns shifted, according to the Forest Service. “An unstable atmosphere associated with a red flag warning led to rapid growth of the fire. The fire is now...
