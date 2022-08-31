The Trevor Project Was “Inundated” By Far-Right 4Chan Trolls Trying To Get Young LGBTQ People To Kill Themselves

Read full article on original website
Barbara King Sanchez
2d ago
I am conservative - independent - would never ever hurt anyone. I was taught do unto others as you would have done unto you. I cannot identify with extremists on either side. We just need to respect one another
Reply(2)
20
133456
3d ago
This is horrific!! The Trevor Project is there to save lives!! Anyone who agrees with these trolls are evil!! This is the most un Christ like thing I have heard. Shame on each one who had the full hearted intention of harming another!!
Reply(21)
64
eric b
2d ago
Qanon is for a weak minded, the uneducated, and the politically blind. I have no sympathy for any Qanon follower. I do hope they get themselves out of the cult, but ultimately it is only them that can do that.
Reply(17)
39
Related
Pete Buttigieg sends heartwarming letter to Florida student whose ‘curly hair’ commencement speech went viral following LGBT+ ‘censorship’
The Florida high school student who went viral for his coded “curly hair” commencement speech in May has since been thanked for his LGBT+ advocacy work by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Zander Moricz went viral following his commencement speech in May when graduating from Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, who he said forbid him from mentioning his LGBT+ activism work or face having his microphone cut off.Using “curly hair” as a codeword for being gay, Mr Moricz said “There are going to be so many kids with curly hair who need a community like Pine View and they won’t...
Young Americans are defending the U.S. after TikTok videos criticizing it went viral
Some young American TikTok users are coming to the country’s defense after seeing viral videos made by overseas users that elevate stereotypes about people who live in the United States. The trend ramped up this week after one user, who goes by Sara Falcon, made a series of viral...
TikToker Urges Women to "Stop Giving Ugly Men a Chance” Sparking a Heated TikTok Debate
TikToker @mtabby1996 went viral after she uploaded a video to the popular social media platform where she urged women "to stop dating ugly men." She says in the clip: "We as women need to stop giving ugly men a chance." The snippet was heavily criticized and discussed on TikTok through a series of stitch clips and became a point of contention among several creators.
‘Groomer’ smears exploded on social media after Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, report finds
Hateful references to LGBT+ people and their allies exploded on social media platforms following Florida’s passage of what opponents have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law, while online networks have failed to combat surging homophobic and transphobic attacks, according to a report.Research from the Human Rights Campaign and the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that the use of slurs like “groomer” and “pedophile” surged by more than 400 per cent within the month after the bill was signed into law, which broadly prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and could open schools to lawsuits aimed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Right-Wing Extremists Are Targeting a Children’s Hospital and Suicide Hotline Now
Attacks against doctors, hospitals, and even suicide prevention hotlines are becoming common due to right-wing influencers expanding their campaign against the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this week, the Boston Children's Hospital (BCH), a hospital that routinely ranks as one of the top pediatric medical clinics in the United States, was the...
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
In front of a microphone with the cameras on him, Alex Jones looked comfortable on his first day of testimony. The delusional provocateur and conspiracy peddler sauntered to the witness stand in an Austin, Texas, courtroom, shirt unbuttoned without a tie, and introduced himself to the jury with his characteristic, gravelled intonation.
Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It
A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Women were always crying”: Leaked video exposes Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive Christian group
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images) Leaked video of a recent event hosted by People of Praise, a secretive Christian sect to...
Fox News panel freaks out after book-banning crusade leads to Bible being pulled from Texas schools
A panel of Fox News hosts expressed outrage on Thursday after one Texas school district temporarily removed the Bible for review during a push by conservatives to ban certain school books. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany reported the news on the Outnumbered program. She said Anne Frank's diary is also...
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account
Nicholas and Mary Nicosia denied claims of racism from Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, but she admitted to having a racist Twitter. The post White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account appeared first on NewsOne.
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
Florida Christian school says students living gay or trans lifestyles will be asked to leave
A private Christian school in Florida told parents ahead of the coming school year that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately." "We believe that God created...
Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Jehovah’s Witnesses, at last
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. In March 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world got a message they’d long feared receiving: They needed to stop their public ministry work. But rather...
Trump was in a bad mood and experienced ‘real withdrawal’ after being barred from Twitter, says filmmaker who was with him at the time
Trump was in a bad mood and went through "real withdrawal" when Twitter banned him. That's according to a filmmaker who was with him at the time after getting access to Trump and his family. Trump was banned from Twitter after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Former President...
Revealed: leaked video shows Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive faith group drove women to tears
Wife of founder of People of Praise says members ‘were always crying’ during discussions about women’s subservience to men
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic
Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
BET
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
The American Nurses Association (ANA) recently apologized for its historic racist practices. But now, nurses of color want to see the ANA take action to amend for past wrongs and to address the racism they continue to experience today. On June 11, ANA’s governing body voted unanimously to adopt the...
Comments / 319