Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
One player Packers must sign following roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers currently have five safeties on the roster. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are the starters. Behind them on the depth chart are Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter, and new addition Rudy Ford. The concern is that all three backups will be used almost exclusively on special...
FanSided
279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0