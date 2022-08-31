Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa State Fair Needs Workers
The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa's Guthrie Green to celebrate 10th birthday
Tulsa's Guthrie Green will have its 10th anniversary Sept. 7. Listen above for an audio story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License
In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
tulsapeople.com
When there's no home to go to: Tulsa’s downtown homeless shelters are adapting to meet growing demands
Despite years of collaboration between homeless service agencies and shelters, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an affordable housing shortage. Tulsa’s three adult-focused shelters sit within blocks of each other downtown in the Tulsa Arts District. Their leaders discuss...
KOCO
Students in Sand Springs disciplined after racial incidents
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district is deciding what to do after a recent pair of what they're calling "racial incidents." Sand Springs Public Schools officials are dealing with reports of students distributing a "white privilege card" after a Snapchat referencing a "runaway slave" circulated. The school...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair
TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
news9.com
Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
tulsapeople.com
Service with a smile: Meet the people keeping downtown safe and beautiful
When Dominque Wilson saw a business owner shoveling snow in front of her storefront, he immediately offered to help. While at first she demurred, Wilson insisted, telling her, “This is our job.”. Wilson is one of 13 Downtown Ambassadors through the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, a local nonprofit on a...
FOX Sports
Davis Brin takes Tulsa down the field in under a minute to get the 20-17 lead back for the Golden Hurricanes
Davis Brin takes Tulsa down the field in under a minute to get the lead back for the Golden Hurricanes, 20-17. He finds Malachi Jones for the touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tulsapeople.com
Cherokee County is calling: Tahlequah and the surrounding area is a site to see in September
Labor Day weekend is always full of various celebrations and activities. One of Oklahoma’s largest is taking place in the heart of the Cherokee Nation: Tahlequah. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Constitution in the 1830s. This year, which marks the 70th annual celebration, carries...
Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
tulsapeople.com
Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues
The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
news9.com
Student To Be Disciplined After Bringing Toy Gun To Muskogee School
The Muskogee school district said a student will be disciplined after coming to school with a toy gel blaster gun. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson. They said the toy gun was broken and didn't have any gel balls in it.
Cascia Hall football community embraced with support after player collapsed during last week’s game
TULSA, Okla. — It’s football Friday in Green Country, but the Cascia Hall Commandos will be taking the field at without offensive tackle #63, junior Collin Cottom. The high school football player is at home recovering after collapsing on the field during last Friday’s night game. Not...
Comments / 0