ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa State Fair Needs Workers

The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Florida State
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License

In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Students in Sand Springs disciplined after racial incidents

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district is deciding what to do after a recent pair of what they're calling "racial incidents." Sand Springs Public Schools officials are dealing with reports of students distributing a "white privilege card" after a Snapchat referencing a "runaway slave" circulated. The school...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollins University#Robot#Kcrw#College#The University Of Tulsa#Roombas#Public Radio Tulsa#Cbc#The World#The Missouri Review
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair

TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
tulsapeople.com

Service with a smile: Meet the people keeping downtown safe and beautiful

When Dominque Wilson saw a business owner shoveling snow in front of her storefront, he immediately offered to help. While at first she demurred, Wilson insisted, telling her, “This is our job.”. Wilson is one of 13 Downtown Ambassadors through the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, a local nonprofit on a...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
tulsapeople.com

Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues

The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy