Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Suspect pleads guilty to several charges, sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison

PHILADELPHIA - The man who fatally shot a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital last October has been sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal charges. According to the District Attorney's Office, the conviction was secured Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a nursing assistant and the non-fatal shootings of Philadelphia police officers during a subsequent shootout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mountainstatesman.com

Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust

TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD: Surveillance video key in Reading kidnapping case

READING, Pa. — Surveillance video was key in helping the Reading police bring a successful end to the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from her home in the city's Glenside section early Wednesday morning, Chief Richard Tornielli said Thursday. In a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com, Tornielli said...
READING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Four deaths in six months at county jail raise questions

In the first six months of this year four people died while in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Three of those deaths were suicides and one inmate died of natural causes, according to officials. Two of the deaths occurred in a single month. The startling number of suicides...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Drug Dealer Gets 10 Year in Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jacquill Stovall, 33, of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrew for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. According to court...
WILMINGTON, DE
