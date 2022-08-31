Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Police: 10 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia
Police are investigating after 10 people were shot, leaving three dead, during a night of gun violence in Philadelphia.
Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 35-year-old man dead...
Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Suspect pleads guilty to several charges, sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison
PHILADELPHIA - The man who fatally shot a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital last October has been sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal charges. According to the District Attorney's Office, the conviction was secured Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a nursing assistant and the non-fatal shootings of Philadelphia police officers during a subsequent shootout.
Suspects caught on camera shooting at men in North Philadelphia sought by police, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a car and its occupants in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Monday at 8:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of W Indiana Street. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to police, the occupants of a white...
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
HOCKESSIN, DE – Police have arrested two 14-year-old juvenile males for attempted robbery and related...
Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
RPD: Surveillance video key in Reading kidnapping case
READING, Pa. — Surveillance video was key in helping the Reading police bring a successful end to the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from her home in the city's Glenside section early Wednesday morning, Chief Richard Tornielli said Thursday. In a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com, Tornielli said...
Woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver, police say (UPDATE)
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
Man charged with kidnapping in Reading child abduction is mother's ex-boyfriend: Officials
Duane Taylor has been charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old from her home, according to investigators.
Video: 3 suspects rob Kensington mechanic shop at gunpoint, steal employee's wallet and gun
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the robbery of a Kensington mechanic shop. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday around 12:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of E Atlantic Street. Police say three men armed with guns pushed their way into the shop and stole the...
Four deaths in six months at county jail raise questions
In the first six months of this year four people died while in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Three of those deaths were suicides and one inmate died of natural causes, according to officials. Two of the deaths occurred in a single month. The startling number of suicides...
Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Police: Wilmington Drug Dealer Gets 10 Year in Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jacquill Stovall, 33, of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrew for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. According to court...
Delaware Caregiver Pleads Guilty to Stealing Identities of Disabled Patients
By Philadelphia AG’s Office PHILADELPHIA, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that a Delaware...
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
Boothwyn Man Charged for Trespassing After Climbing onto CSX Trains
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Pennsylvania man was charged for trespassing after climbing on top of...
Chester County officials investigating a police impersonator
Caln Township police chief Joseph Elias says the parents of a 17-year old told them their son was pulled over by a car he described as an unmarked police vehicle.
Possible police impersonators sought after teen says he was pulled over, handcuffed in Chester Co.
The teen told police one of the apparent impersonators handcuffed him and detained him for a minor traffic infraction.
