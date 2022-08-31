ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Dade Commissioners Meet For First Time Since Arrest Of Joe Martinez

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

Miami-Dade Commissioners meeting Thursday for the first time since one of their own is nabbed on corruption charges. Commissioner Raquel Regalado says she's not sure what will happen with Joe Martinez' seat as he faces two felony counts for unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. She says the last time this happened then-Governor Jeb Bush worked with the full commission before naming a replacement, but they first need to see how this investigation plays out. No word yet on if Martinez will show up at the meeting, but if he doesn't they will still be able to conduct business since it's not a divided board, and there is no swing vote.

