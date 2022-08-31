ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Centeio throws 6 TDs, James Madison routs Middle Tennessee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) -- Graduate transfer Todd Centeio threw six touchdown passes to tie James Madison's single-game record and the Dukes made a sparkling debut at the FCS level with a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in a season-opening game on Saturday night. The Dukes, a two-time FCS champion moving...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy