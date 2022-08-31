HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) -- Graduate transfer Todd Centeio threw six touchdown passes to tie James Madison's single-game record and the Dukes made a sparkling debut at the FCS level with a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in a season-opening game on Saturday night. The Dukes, a two-time FCS champion moving...

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO