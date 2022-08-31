Chef Shawn McClain’s Balla Italian Soul Will Open in September

It’s official: Balla Italian Soul , the much-anticipated regional Italian cuisine concept from James Beard Award winner Chef Shawn McClain , will open at the Sahara Las Vegas on September 30, according to coverage in Eater Las Vegas .

Originally called Ballo, Balla will serve a seasonal menu of regional Italian cuisine. What Now reported last year on a Ballo menu that would feature a selection of aperitivos, handmade pasta, Roman pizzas, an array of fresh seasonal vegetable dishes and salads, and rustic fire-roasted meats and fish, as well as a Euro-centric, eclectic wine list, unique cocktails, and playful desserts featuring espresso liqueurs.

“We’re entering this next phase in Las Vegas with renewed gratitude, energy, and purpose,” McClain said in a press release at that time. “We are inspired by Alex Meruelo’s vision for Sahara and are so excited to join the culinary line-up and work hand-in-hand with this amazing property team to bring our vision to life.”

McClain is a culinary veteran, having opened eight restaurants in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Detroit. His adventures in Vegas begin with Sage , a highly successful restaurant that shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balla will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

