ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Calls Out Comparison Of Meghan Markle's Wedding To Prison Release

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle’s allusion to Nelson Mandela in a new interview has drawn a less-than-enthusiastic response from one of the former South African president’s grandchildren.

Speaking to The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex recalled her appearance at the 2019 premiere of Disney’s photorealistic remake of “The Lion King.” It was there, she said, that one of the film’s South African actors pulled her aside to congratulate her on her wedding to Prince Harry, which had taken place a year earlier.

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Markle explained. “He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.’ ”

Mandela, who died in 2013 at age 95, became South Africa’s first Black head of state in 1994. Just four years before that, he was released from jail after serving 27 years of a life sentence for his anti-apartheid political ideals.

“I felt as though the crowd might very well kill us with their love,” he later wrote of the wild fanfare that greeted his release in Cape Town.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published Tuesday, however, Mandela’s grandson expressed dismay at Markle’s words.

Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, a member of parliament for the African National Congress, told the publication that the celebration of his grandfather’s release was “based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa” that had no present-day equivalent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgCTN_0hd56w2Y00
Nelson Mandela (left) and Princess Diana in 1997.

“Nelson Mandela’s release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives,” the younger Mandela said. “It can never be compared to the celebration of someone’s wedding.”

“Every day there are people who want to be Nelson Mandela, either comparing themselves with him or wanting to emulate him,” he continued. “But before people can regard themselves as Nelson Mandelas, they should be looking into the work that he did and be able to be champions and advocates of the work that he himself championed.”

Interestingly, Markle’s remarks came a little more than a month after Prince Harry delivered an emotional keynote address at the United Nations in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Describing Mandela as a man who “endured the very worst of humanity, vicious racism, and state-sponsored brutality,” the Duke of Sussex recalled a meeting between his mother, Princess Diana, and Mandela that had taken place in 1997, months before Diana’s death that same year.

“In our own time, a time of global uncertainty and division, when it’s all too easy to look around and feel anger or despair, I’ve been inspired to go back to Mandela’s writings and for insight into how this could be,” he said. “How he could experience so much darkness, and always manage to find the light.”

Comments / 1

Related
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
TENNIS
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
The List

How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana

While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Prison#Wedding To Prison Release#South African#The Daily Mail
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Buckingham Palace Source Throws Some More Shade At Meghan And Harry

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now living in California, they have made it clear that they would like the opportunity to return to the U.K. with their two children whenever possible. In fact, Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the British government over his desire to personally pay for police protection while in his home country. "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in," Harry's legal team said in a 2021 statement (via CNN).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
The List

Prince Charles's Recent Visits With Queen Elizabeth Might Signify One Thing

As next in line for the British throne, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has been preparing for his future role as king. And with Queen Elizabeth dealing with ongoing mobility issues, the duke has already filled in for his mother when needed. In May 2022, he gave the queen's speech at the State Opening of Parliament, marking only the third time Her Majesty has missed this important event during her 70-year reign, according to ABC News.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

136K+
Followers
8K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy