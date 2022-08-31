ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Oz pushes for Fetterman to debate him during stop in Williamsport

By Jeremy Stout
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y61O5_0hd56kh400

Williamsport, Pa.— Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Williamsport Tuesday, attacking his Democratic opponent, PA Lt Gov John Fetterman, for not debating him.

Oz, while addressing a packed crowd of supporters at the Genetti Hotel, said Fetterman is a “ne’er-do-well” that’s “never worked a real job in his life” with “radical positions.”

Oz repeatedly called attention to Fetterman’s absence from the campaign trail, after suffering a stroke in May prior to the primary election. Oz also said that Fetterman refuses to debate him in public forum.

Fetterman said, in a statement Tuesday, the "concessions" the Oz campaign offered for a debate "made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor."

The "concessions" offered by the Oz campaign were they'd "pay for additional medical personnel" for Fetterman, allowing him to take bathroom breaks, and allowing him to have notes on hand as well as an earpiece to obtain answers from staff.

"As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania," Fetterman said.

“My opponent won’t come out,” Oz said. “He’s not answered a single question since before the primary, and I have been challenging him to come out and listen to what people have to say and answer their questions.”

Oz said that he and his team picked five “big debates from major media companies in Pennsylvania” and that Fetterman refuses to accept them.

“The first debate is supposed to be a week from today,” Oz said. “You know what he [Fetterman] said? Nothing. He never says anything. I never get to hear what he really thinks.”

This led to Oz holding what he called a “mock debate” where he contrasted himself with Fetterman.

“If we were to have debate, this is what you’d hear me say,” Oz said.

Oz broke into six major points the issues that differentiate him from his opponent: the economy, energy, crime, the border, education, and healthcare.

On the economy, Oz said that Fetterman is unable to get in-line with his own party.

“[Fetterman] has criticized Joe Biden for not spending enough money on these radical social programs,” Oz said.

Oz said that the inflation being experienced currently under the Biden administration would be worse if Fetterman had his way. Oz continued, saying that Fetterman told those in his own party that support fellow Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, to not vote for him.

Unlike Fetterman, Manchin has long been committed to the preservation of the filibuster as it stands now under the “two-track” system introduced in 1972.

The two-track system allows for any one senator to filibuster while the body continues with other business. This allows one senator to indefinitely block a proposal until 60 votes can be reached to close debate through a motion that is called a cloture.

“[Fetterman’s] fighting with his own party,” Oz said. “That’s how far left he is.”

Oz said that the biggest risk facing the economy isn’t in America; it’s in China.

On energy, Oz claimed that Fetterman wants to get rid of fracking because “it doesn’t look good.”

“John Fetterman (loves doing this on Twitter) thinks it’s cool to say, ‘get rid of fracking’ and ‘fracking is a stain on Pennsylvania’ along with a whole litany of other criticisms of an important sector,” Oz said.

Oz continued saying there’s no reason that Pennsylvania shouldn’t be exploring all types of energy options, including green energy.

“I’m good with green energy,” Oz said. “We know we can’t do that the way the Green New Deal is structured. It can’t be done. As a scientist, I’m telling you.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to Oz, is a period of “weaponizing science."

On crime, Oz said that he and Fetterman are on completely “opposite sides” in what “maybe the biggest issue of the campaign.”

Oz took aim at Fetterman’s support of eliminating life-sentences, reducing prison population by one-third, legalization of controlled substances, and providing safe injection sites for users.

Oz also claimed that the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia had “city blocks filled with zombies walking around addicted to drugs, not put into detox, not put into rehab.”

“They think they’re being humanitarian,” Oz continued. “They’re destroying people’s lives.”

Oz said unlike Fetterman he would also look to support police instead of rejecting them.

“We don’t have enough police officers, no one wants to do the job,” Oz said. “Who wants to be criticized all day long for doing the best that you can do?”

On the border, Oz took aim at Fetterman for his support of “open borders” and “sanctuary cities.”

Oz said that Fetterman supports a system that currently sees “millions of people coming forever changing the nature of our country.”

“We’re stuck, and [Fetterman] wants more of it,” Oz said.

Oz said that progressive border politics “hold back law enforcement.”

“I believe in having a strong firm border,” Oz said. “Where people only come across if you want them to come across.”

On education, Oz said that unlike Fetterman he wants American “values reflected in our school system.”

Oz also criticized Fetterman for sending his kids to private schools, calling it “hypocrisy.”

On healthcare, Oz went after Fetterman for his association with Independent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and their support of a single payer healthcare system.

“[Sander’s and Fetterman] want to get rid of all private healthcare,” Oz said. “I’m telling you, as a physician that’s studied this his whole life, it will destroy healthcare.”

Oz would also say that Fetterman is the most “radical candidate for Senate” in American history, who lived a life of privilege. Oz said that Fetterman’s parent’s “paid for his expenses,” and the house Fetterman lives in was given to him by his sister for $1.

“These are the kinds of decisions, that if you make them in your life, it’s your choice,” Oz said. “Those aren’t the decisions I want to represent us in the United States Senate.”

The Oz campaign did not provide time for the candidate to answer media questions. Oz did take a few audience questions prior to taking photographs with his supporters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy