Brown County, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Judy Erwin

Wanda Judy Erwin was born March 13, 1938, to Woodrow and Juanita James in Santa Anna, Texas. Judy passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Hendrick Memorial Center in Abilene. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Eugene Erwin; sons, Eric Erwin (Lisa) of Amarillo and Tod Erwin (Rhonda) of Eastland; grandchildren, Reed, Krysten, Skyler and Christopher Erwin; great grandchildren, Emma and Zander Erwin; sister, Suzanne Johnson (Joel); brother, Jerry James (Brenda) of Rising Star, as well as nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
SANTA ANNA, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Iris Lewis

Funeral Services for Iris Geraldine Lewis, age 82, of Lake Jackson, formally of Bangs, we be held September 10th, 2022. Visitation will start at 11am followed by the service at noon, with her nephew Pastor Michael Brinkley officiating under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewis went Home...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU alumni couple lead summer camp participants in astronomy lessons

Two Howard Payne University alumni gave back to their alma mater this summer by sharing their passion for astronomy with several of the university’s youngest students. Brad ’65 and Joy ’66 Riza participated in the university’s Summer Scholars program in July for students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Drought impacting deer antler quality, body weight

The drought is taking its toll on white-tailed deer across much of Texas. According to Alan Cain, white-tailed deer program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), hunters in two-thirds of the state can expect to see average or below-average antler quality, lighter body weights and a smaller white-tailed deer fawn crop.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park

My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

12th Annual Roaring Ranger Days set for Sept. 17-18

The Ranger Citizen Task Force presents the 12th Annual Roaring Ranger Days, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at Ranger’s old sale barn, located at 605 E. Loop 254 in Ranger. The event will feature a car show, local food truck, arts and crafts...
RANGER, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs volleyball falls at Abilene Christian

ABILENE – The Bangs Lady Dragons fell to 6-12 on the season with a three-set loss at Abilene Christian Saturday. Jadyn Miller led Bangs with four kills followed by three from Emily Baker, two each from Neeley Bradley and Ava Boren, and one apiece from Raylee Hutchins and Laynie Evans.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing set for Sept. 13

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 4:00 p.m. The board may deliberate and/or act on the following items:. (VAR 19-22) 7 Durango Ct.: Requesting a variance of 20 ft. into the 25 ft. front yard setback requirement to build a carport. (VAR 20-22) 4409 Rosewood Dr.: Requesting a variance of 15 ft....
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: 28th Annual Business Expo

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Expo is taking place today, Thursday, Sept. 1, until 6 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. This year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. The Taste of Brownwood returns from 4 to 6 p.m. today,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. They are located at 1800 Belle Plain Street in Brownwood. The Book of Acts Now Ecclesia (BOANE) exists to represent the priority, focus, and passion of the Book of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: JV, Freshman Lions vs. Marble Falls

More than 70 images of the Brownwood JV Lions’ 34-0 victory and the Brownwood Freshman Lions’ 19-0 triumph at Gordon Wood Stadium Thursday night, as both teams improved to 2-0 on the football season.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions obliterate No. 17 Marble Falls, 55-16, for first triumph of season

MARBLE FALLS – The Brownwood Lions for a week had lived with the regret of letting a season-opening victory over Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie slip through their fingers. In Friday’s first road outing of the season, however, the Lions left no room for doubt as they devoured the Class 4A Division I No. 17 Marble Falls Mustangs by a 55-16 count – Brownwood’s largest margin of victory since a 61-14 bi-district playoff win over Fort Worth Castleberry on Nov. 15, 2019.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/2/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 26 through September 1:. Albarado, Patrick Michael, Driving While Intoxicated. Bocanegra-Gonzalez, Jose, Unlawful Carrying Weapon. Bocanegra-Gonzalez, Jose, Driving While Intoxicated. Carlton, Trenton Allen, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Diaz, Roane Don Juan, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

BISD issues reminder on inclement weather procedures

Brownwood ISD would like to remind parents and the community of our policies regarding school delays, closures and the communication portals for weather announcements. When inclement weather occurs, Brownwood ISD will follow the guidelines outlined below. If you have any questions about District policy, see our webpage at www.brownwoodisd.org or call BISD Central Support Center at 325.643.5644.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Jackets kick off 2022 campaign with ASC tilt at Texas Lutheran

There will be no easing into the 2022 football campaign for the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets, who begin their second full season under head coach Jason Bachtel with a 1 p.m. Saturday American Southwest Conference road game against the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-3...
SEGUIN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith ISD starts school year on high notes

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Thursday morning:. Brookesmith ISD started the new school year with many exciting changes! The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 school ratings; the district received a grant for three new school buses; and, the cafeteria received a grant to enhance food services and nutrition.
BROOKESMITH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Comanche pushes Bangs aside en route to 42-18 victory

BANGS – Looking to build off last week’s positive showing at times against Early, the Bangs Dragons were again denied their first victory of 2022 as the Class 3A Division II No. 25 Comanche Indians emerged with a 42-18 road triumph Friday night. Bangs (0-2) finished with 299...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

JV, Freshman Lions stay undefeated, blank Marble Falls

The Brownwood JV and Freshman Lions football teams each moved to 2-0 on the season, as they both recorded shutout over Marble Falls Thursday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Brownwood JV Lions dominated from start to finish in a resounding home victory, as Marble Falls struggled on both sides of the ball.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

