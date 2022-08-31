ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

ATVs and dirt bikes required to register, starting Thursday

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHA01_0hd56VP300

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, Rockford ATV and dirt bike owners are required to begin registering their vehicles with the city, or face the impound.

Rockford City Council members approved the ordinance earlier this month, classifying ATVs and dirt bikes as “nuisance vehicles.”

Among the stipulations in the ordinance: the vehicles are not allowed to fill up at a gas station unless they are on a trailer.

If owners don’t register the vehicles and are caught, the City is allowed to tow them from public or private property.

The registration link will go live Thursday, September 1st on the City’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three hurt after Belvidere car crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning. Two cars collided at the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Grange Hall Roads around 9:30 a.m. An SUV received heavy front-end damage, and the car involved had its driver side door smashed in. The crash caused the car […]
BELVIDERE, IL
KWQC

Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Friday morning in Sterling. Around 7:17 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road just north of Penrose Road in Sterling. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet driven...
STERLING, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
Rockford, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Cars
WIFR

Rockford woman hits detective with car during warrant check

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 22-year-old Deasjmonay Dixon was lodged in the Winnebago County jail Thursday after allegedly hitting a Rockford detective with her vehicle. Law enforcement was conducting a warrant check around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Colosseum Drive for Davon Lewis, 31, of Rockford. When confronted...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man is sentenced to nine years behind bars after driving under the influence. Rockford police say Videl Seymore, 49, was arrested back in January and found his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08%. This is Seymor’s fifth DUI and he...
BELVIDERE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — First responders rescued a woman from the Rock River in Janesville Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said crews were called to the Centerway bridge around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable under the bridge. Police officers who got to the scene first dropped the 63-year-old woman a rope, which kept her in place until firefighters could give her a life jacket.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#Atvs#Vehicles#Rockford City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPY NEWS

Driver killed in crash near Shabbona

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash at Route 30 and University Road Thursday evening. Police say a Toyota sedan was heading south on University Road when the driver disobeyed the stop sign at Route 30. The Toyota was hit by westbound Ford SUV on Route 30 and went off the road to the west. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
SHABBONA, IL
WIFR

Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in DeKalb County crash

SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy