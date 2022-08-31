Read full article on original website
Mollie Callahan
Services for Mollie L. Sears Warner Callahan of Brownwood, Texas will be at First Baptist Church of Brownwood, Texas September 08,2022 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Zephyr Cemetery, Zephyr, Texas under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on September 07,2022 at Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel. She passed away at 12:29pm in Abilene, Texas on August 30, 2022.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. They are located at 1800 Belle Plain Street in Brownwood. The Book of Acts Now Ecclesia (BOANE) exists to represent the priority, focus, and passion of the Book of...
HPU alumni couple lead summer camp participants in astronomy lessons
Two Howard Payne University alumni gave back to their alma mater this summer by sharing their passion for astronomy with several of the university’s youngest students. Brad ’65 and Joy ’66 Riza participated in the university’s Summer Scholars program in July for students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
Judy Erwin
Wanda Judy Erwin was born March 13, 1938, to Woodrow and Juanita James in Santa Anna, Texas. Judy passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Hendrick Memorial Center in Abilene. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Eugene Erwin; sons, Eric Erwin (Lisa) of Amarillo and Tod Erwin (Rhonda) of Eastland; grandchildren, Reed, Krysten, Skyler and Christopher Erwin; great grandchildren, Emma and Zander Erwin; sister, Suzanne Johnson (Joel); brother, Jerry James (Brenda) of Rising Star, as well as nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
12th Annual Roaring Ranger Days set for Sept. 17-18
The Ranger Citizen Task Force presents the 12th Annual Roaring Ranger Days, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at Ranger’s old sale barn, located at 605 E. Loop 254 in Ranger. The event will feature a car show, local food truck, arts and crafts...
DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park
My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing set for Sept. 13
Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 4:00 p.m. The board may deliberate and/or act on the following items:. (VAR 19-22) 7 Durango Ct.: Requesting a variance of 20 ft. into the 25 ft. front yard setback requirement to build a carport. (VAR 20-22) 4409 Rosewood Dr.: Requesting a variance of 15 ft....
Football Scoreboard – Week 2
Santa Anna at Lueders-Avoca (cancelled) Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14 (Thursday) Cherokee 65, Gold-Burg 19 (Thursday) Mullin at Panther Creek (Saturday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
Lampasas, Milam Counties upgraded to high COVID risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
PHOTOS: 28th Annual Business Expo
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Expo is taking place today, Thursday, Sept. 1, until 6 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. This year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. The Taste of Brownwood returns from 4 to 6 p.m. today,...
BISD issues reminder on inclement weather procedures
Brownwood ISD would like to remind parents and the community of our policies regarding school delays, closures and the communication portals for weather announcements. When inclement weather occurs, Brownwood ISD will follow the guidelines outlined below. If you have any questions about District policy, see our webpage at www.brownwoodisd.org or call BISD Central Support Center at 325.643.5644.
Court Records 9/2/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 26 through September 1:. Albarado, Patrick Michael, Driving While Intoxicated. Bocanegra-Gonzalez, Jose, Unlawful Carrying Weapon. Bocanegra-Gonzalez, Jose, Driving While Intoxicated. Carlton, Trenton Allen, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Diaz, Roane Don Juan, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz.
Brookesmith ISD starts school year on high notes
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Thursday morning:. Brookesmith ISD started the new school year with many exciting changes! The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 school ratings; the district received a grant for three new school buses; and, the cafeteria received a grant to enhance food services and nutrition.
Bangs volleyball falls at Abilene Christian
ABILENE – The Bangs Lady Dragons fell to 6-12 on the season with a three-set loss at Abilene Christian Saturday. Jadyn Miller led Bangs with four kills followed by three from Emily Baker, two each from Neeley Bradley and Ava Boren, and one apiece from Raylee Hutchins and Laynie Evans.
Looking for a Weekend Getaway? Consider Comanche.
When you have the opportunity to stay in a 3,000-square-foot Airbnb, you say yes, especially if a student of Frank Lloyd Wright designed it. Thus began the second half of my From C to Shining C: Cleburne to Comanche summer adventure. Tranquility Hill in Comanche is a three-bedroom home on...
PHOTOS: JV, Freshman Lions vs. Marble Falls
More than 70 images of the Brownwood JV Lions’ 34-0 victory and the Brownwood Freshman Lions’ 19-0 triumph at Gordon Wood Stadium Thursday night, as both teams improved to 2-0 on the football season.
Brownwood, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tolar High School football team will have a game with Early High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Two deaths, 140 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week
Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
