Kinston, NC

WNCT

Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Kinston, NC
Government
WNCT

Man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a car Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Duplin Winery Grape Stomp comes to Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sept. 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Duplin Winery will host its annual Grape Stomp. The event was created by Duplin Winery co-owner Dave Fussell Sr. to recruit locals to help create a batch of muscadine wine. Since its inception nearly a half-century ago, the event has become […]
ROSE HILL, NC
WNCT

Fall Fest coming to Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves? On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex. The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games. There will also be contests and […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC

