Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the […]
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
Man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a car Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, […]
Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
Daughter, Farmville Central grad in military surprises father with return home
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — James Pittman figured he was just going to enjoy his birthday by watching the Farmville Central Jaguars take on the West Carteret Patriots in a high school football game on Friday night. Then the mascot changed all of that. Touchdown Friday: East Duplin, New Bern get shutouts Kenya Pittman, who is […]
Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
Triangle animal sanctuary helping to rescue 100 potbelly pigs in Duplin County
Daehnrich and Joseph Purington, executive director and co-founder of Sisu Refuge, went to the property and say they saw nearly 100 pigs in need of help.
Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying robbery suspect
SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding an armed robbery suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said in a media release the robbery occurred around 1:55 a.m. Thursday. A man who was wearing a white tank top and tan pants entered the Speedway store located on Hwy 258 […]
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school; three teens arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
Duplin Winery Grape Stomp comes to Rose Hill
ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sept. 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Duplin Winery will host its annual Grape Stomp. The event was created by Duplin Winery co-owner Dave Fussell Sr. to recruit locals to help create a batch of muscadine wine. Since its inception nearly a half-century ago, the event has become […]
Fall Fest coming to Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves? On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex. The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games. There will also be contests and […]
Daughter in military surprises father with trip back to Farmville
There was more than just a football game at Farmville Central High School on Friday. Kenya Pittman, a graduate of the school, surprised her father with a trip back, dressed up as the school mascot.
3D printer Shaun Jay helps Mr. Beast, Ryan Trahan in mission to Feed America
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A penny saved is a penny earned. In this case, a rather large penny went a very long way. 3D printer and magician Shaun Jay looks to truly stand out when it comes to being an online personality. Recently, YouTube star Ryan Trahan traveled across the cross country in 30 days […]
