LECOM Wellness Phone-A-Thon takes place Sept. 1 on JET 24 Action News

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 3 days ago

Thursday marks the beginning of September, and that means it’s time to start thinking about staying healthy as we enter the fall and winter months.

That’s why we’ve once again partnered with LECOM to answer your questions.

Our Wellness Phone-A-Thon will take place on Sept. 1 during JET 24 Action News from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants cleared

You can call our panel of medical professionals to get answers about the upcoming flu season, COVID and even monkeypox.

That’s the LECOM Wellness Phone-A-Thon on JET 24 Action News.

