Kinston park gets grant for upgrades

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A park in Kinston will be getting some upgrades thanks to a $500,000 grant.

The City of Kinston is receiving the money for Emma Webb Park through the North Carolina Parks & Recreation Trust Fund. Some of the upgrades will include a 600-seat amphitheater, walking trails, a new pool, picnic shelters, a splash pad and new basketball courts.

Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs said this is something the city needs.

“I think it’ll really take Kinston to the next level,” Suggs said. “This will be a place that our neighborhood residents will be able to enjoy but also even out-of-town folks can enjoy a concert in the park or food truck rodeo here on the lawn. There are so many opportunities here for engagement.”

Planners are expecting the upgrades to be completed within 1-3 years.

