Middlesex County, NJ

Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Middlesex County Clerk’s Office offers free Property Alert Service to combat property and mortgage fraud

NEW BRUNSWICK – In an effort to combat the fast-growing crime of property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. “Scams are often committed against property owners in the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy

The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
TRENTON, NJ
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Government
Register News

Bordentown City, Township support county’s stigma free initiative; county holds fifth annual vigil and remembrance ceremony Aug. 31

Bordentown City and Bordentown Township are in support of Burlington County’s stigma-free initiative in efforts to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction and all mental illnesses. The Burlington County Commissioners had passed a resolution declaring all of Burlington County to be stigma-free. The City and Township have now joined 15 other...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Sayreville BOE finalizes a number of purchases, services including district-wide water bottle filling stations

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Board of Education finalized a number of purchases/services that will essentially enhance the district. On Aug. 23, board members approved the purchase and installation for district-wide water bottle filling stations from two different companies. The purchase cost of the water bottle filling stations totals $63,688...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
timespub.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years

September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
TRENTON, NJ
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Suburban

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 31

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
WGMD Radio

UPDATED 10:55am – Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bomb Threat at Somerset Intermediate School

UPDATED – 10:55am – Somerset Intermediate School gets the “ALL CLEAR.” Somerset County Superintendent of Schools, John Gaddis, tells the Talk of Delmarva that Somerset Intermediate School has been deemed safe and students are back in class on their regular schedule. ==========================================================. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Suburban

Suburban

