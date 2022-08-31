Read full article on original website
Camden Prosecutor’s Office Helps Cathedral Kitchen on National Food Bank Day
Camden, NJ-Friday was National Food Bank Day and the CCPO Community Outreach & Engagement Unit...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Middlesex County Clerk’s Office offers free Property Alert Service to combat property and mortgage fraud
NEW BRUNSWICK – In an effort to combat the fast-growing crime of property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. “Scams are often committed against property owners in the...
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
Edison Fire Department welcomes first-ever female firefighters
A hiring and promotion celebration for the Edison Fire Department had an historic twist this year.
Bordentown City, Township support county’s stigma free initiative; county holds fifth annual vigil and remembrance ceremony Aug. 31
Bordentown City and Bordentown Township are in support of Burlington County’s stigma-free initiative in efforts to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction and all mental illnesses. The Burlington County Commissioners had passed a resolution declaring all of Burlington County to be stigma-free. The City and Township have now joined 15 other...
Sayreville BOE finalizes a number of purchases, services including district-wide water bottle filling stations
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Board of Education finalized a number of purchases/services that will essentially enhance the district. On Aug. 23, board members approved the purchase and installation for district-wide water bottle filling stations from two different companies. The purchase cost of the water bottle filling stations totals $63,688...
Burlington County Prosecutor: ‘Person of interest’ in Florence homicide found dead of apparent suicide in Pennsylvania
A man – who was in a relationship and allegedly believed to be the last person to be with the Florence woman who was found dead in her home – was found dead in Pennsylvania, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
timespub.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years
September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
mcponj.org
MONMOUTH COUNTY TRAFFIC FATALITIES SPIKE; PROSECUTOR, CHIEFS URGING CAUTION ON LOCAL ROADS
FREEHOLD – Following a historically deadly summer on area roadways, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging local motorists to exercise additional caution heading into autumn. Thirteen people died in July due to vehicular incidents occurring across the County, the highest such...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 31
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED 10:55am – Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bomb Threat at Somerset Intermediate School
UPDATED – 10:55am – Somerset Intermediate School gets the “ALL CLEAR.” Somerset County Superintendent of Schools, John Gaddis, tells the Talk of Delmarva that Somerset Intermediate School has been deemed safe and students are back in class on their regular schedule. ==========================================================. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies...
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
wrnjradio.com
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Sayreville Borough Democratic chairman allegedly accepted cash bribes from business
SAYREVILLE – A Parlin man, who has a longstanding in Sayreville politics, has been charged with allegedly accepting “several thousands of dollars” in bribes, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Thomas V. Pollando, 72, who is currently the chairman of the Sayreville Borough Democratic Organization, was...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARNS OF NEW LOCAL SCAM
Our office has received phone calls about collecting money over the phone. The Ocean County Sheriffs Office never solicits money over the phone for any reason at all. If you have concerns contact us at 732 929 2044 or 732 349 2010. courtesy OCSD.
wrnjradio.com
Home invasions, attempted car thefts occurred in 2 Morris County boroughs
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a public safety alert after home invasions and attempted car thefts occurred in Madison Borough and Chatham Brough Friday morning, according to Madison Borough Police Chief John Miscia. On September 2, at around 4:30 a.m. Madison police responded to a 9-1-1...
