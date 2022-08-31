Read full article on original website
Ingham County Health Department stresses importance of immunization going into school year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vaccination rates are at an all-time low in Michigan, making the state vulnerable to issues thought to be a problem of the past. In response, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) has launched a new campaign to remind residents to ‘Take Your Shot.’. “We are...
Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
Michigan educators look to reverse trend of falling test scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is new evidence the pandemic has created a setback for young students. A report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, found test scores for 9-year-olds saw the biggest drop in decades. As kids start their first...
Wharton Center welcomes its new executive director
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wharton Center at Michigan State University has a new leader. Eric Olmscheid is now the executive director. Olmscheid is the former Director of Programming and Education at Des Moines Performing Arts and has nearly 20 years of experience with nationally recognized performing arts organizations. As...
National Blood Donation Week kicks off in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September 1 marks the start of National Blood Donation Week. This week is all about educating people about the importance of blood donation and how it can help save lives. Thursday morning Lansing Community College is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood...
Saluting the trades: Highlighting the service skillsets like cosmetology
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, we at News 10 are saluting the trades. This time we are highlighting the service trades, especially the ones that are being taught through career and technical educational programs. At Wilson Talent Center, their cosmetology program, students are exposed...
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fans are being urged to plan extra time to travel to Spartan Stadium this year. MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said the delays are due to construction projects on nearby roads that are expected to last through the fall. “With several...
MSU Museum introduces new exhibits in strategic rebrand
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Museum is going to be adding some new science-focused exhibits. One of them, called 1.5 Degrees Celsius, is about climate change. Museum director Devon Akmon said it’s all part of a new strategic plan. “We are really thinking about the role of the...
East Lansing Trojans benefitting from new tennis courts
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the summer of new stomping grounds for mid-Michigan schools, including East Lansing. While their football team waits to host a game on their new surface The tennis team has eight new courts. “It’s exciting. Yeah, I mean, it’s just I think it brings...
MSU Police stepping up security
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are doing everything they can to make sure people are having a safe time, while they have a good time. There will also be some changes this year; MSU Police say they think will improve the fan experience. For this first...
Jackson YMCA releases updated timeline for completion
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An updated timeline has been released for the new Jackson YMCA. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 with a goal of completing work by the end of 2024. The rendering of the new design is pictured above. In late 2021, the Jackson...
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Recount complete: Meridian Township marijuana business ban declined by voters
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced the completion of the recount for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The ballot measure asked voters whether businesses that sold recreational marijuana would be allowed in Meridian Township. A ‘no’ decision would allow them, while a...
CATA offers new hires $2,500 and $5,000 signing bonuses ahead of Lansing job fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is offering $17.50 per hour and a signing bonus to new hires. CATA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, to recruit new bus operators and mechanics to serve the Capital City region. Interviews will be conducted throughout the event.
Your Health: Building healthy eating habits in people with autism
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One in 44 children in the United States has autism, and as they get older and go out on their own, sticking to the healthy routines they adopted during childhood can be tough. But there are some lessons parents can reinforce to put young adults with...
Jackson Michigan homicide suspect found in Jackson Mississippi
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a Jackson, Mich. homicide have announced that they found them in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Police Department identified 44-year-old Leandrew Martin as a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Smith. A two-count felony warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest but, in the days following the shooting, he was not found in Mid-Michigan.
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 1st
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Frenzy is getting even more frenzy-er! We had multiple games that were worthy of our Game of the Week, but Dewitt vs. Portland was a great matchup!. Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT) Plainwell 49, Coldwater 0. Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19. Mattawan 37, Marshall...
Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police believe alcohol is behind a car crashing into a business in downtown Lansing early Friday morning. News 10 was first on the scene around 1:20 a.m. outside of the Tin Can bar on E Michigan Avenue near Museum Drive. Police said a 52-year-old Lansing...
East Lansing wins over Fenton, moves to 2-0
FENTON, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans moved to 2-0 with a 28-14 win over the Fenton Tigers Thursday night, thanks to touchdowns from Kanye Jackson and Dalen Adams. The Trojans have yet to play in their stadium on their new turf, but they have a chance to be 3-0 when they open their homestand.
