ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan educators look to reverse trend of falling test scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is new evidence the pandemic has created a setback for young students. A report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, found test scores for 9-year-olds saw the biggest drop in decades. As kids start their first...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Wharton Center welcomes its new executive director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wharton Center at Michigan State University has a new leader. Eric Olmscheid is now the executive director. Olmscheid is the former Director of Programming and Education at Des Moines Performing Arts and has nearly 20 years of experience with nationally recognized performing arts organizations. As...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
East Lansing, MI
Vaccines
East Lansing, MI
Government
East Lansing, MI
Health
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Ingham County, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan Vaccines
WILX-TV

National Blood Donation Week kicks off in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September 1 marks the start of National Blood Donation Week. This week is all about educating people about the importance of blood donation and how it can help save lives. Thursday morning Lansing Community College is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Saluting the trades: Highlighting the service skillsets like cosmetology

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, we at News 10 are saluting the trades. This time we are highlighting the service trades, especially the ones that are being taught through career and technical educational programs. At Wilson Talent Center, their cosmetology program, students are exposed...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fans are being urged to plan extra time to travel to Spartan Stadium this year. MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said the delays are due to construction projects on nearby roads that are expected to last through the fall. “With several...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breslin Center#Clinic#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#General Health#Medical Services
WILX-TV

MSU Museum introduces new exhibits in strategic rebrand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Museum is going to be adding some new science-focused exhibits. One of them, called 1.5 Degrees Celsius, is about climate change. Museum director Devon Akmon said it’s all part of a new strategic plan. “We are really thinking about the role of the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Trojans benefitting from new tennis courts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the summer of new stomping grounds for mid-Michigan schools, including East Lansing. While their football team waits to host a game on their new surface The tennis team has eight new courts. “It’s exciting. Yeah, I mean, it’s just I think it brings...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Police stepping up security

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are doing everything they can to make sure people are having a safe time, while they have a good time. There will also be some changes this year; MSU Police say they think will improve the fan experience. For this first...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson YMCA releases updated timeline for completion

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An updated timeline has been released for the new Jackson YMCA. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 with a goal of completing work by the end of 2024. The rendering of the new design is pictured above. In late 2021, the Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WILX-TV

Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Recount complete: Meridian Township marijuana business ban declined by voters

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced the completion of the recount for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The ballot measure asked voters whether businesses that sold recreational marijuana would be allowed in Meridian Township. A ‘no’ decision would allow them, while a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Building healthy eating habits in people with autism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One in 44 children in the United States has autism, and as they get older and go out on their own, sticking to the healthy routines they adopted during childhood can be tough. But there are some lessons parents can reinforce to put young adults with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Michigan homicide suspect found in Jackson Mississippi

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a Jackson, Mich. homicide have announced that they found them in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Police Department identified 44-year-old Leandrew Martin as a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Smith. A two-count felony warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest but, in the days following the shooting, he was not found in Mid-Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing wins over Fenton, moves to 2-0

FENTON, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans moved to 2-0 with a 28-14 win over the Fenton Tigers Thursday night, thanks to touchdowns from Kanye Jackson and Dalen Adams. The Trojans have yet to play in their stadium on their new turf, but they have a chance to be 3-0 when they open their homestand.
FENTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy