numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com

Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting ninth on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves. Jon Berti returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 7.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen batting fifth on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCutchen will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Christian Yelich returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday

Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com

Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn starting Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. O'Hearn is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com

San Diego's Brandon Drury receives Saturday off

San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will take a break after Josh Bell was positioned at first base, Jurickson Profar was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Wil Myers was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant...
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com

Nick Castellanos sitting for Philadelphia on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. In 531 plate appearances this season, Castellanos has a .265 batting average with a .702...
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez sitting Saturday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Narvaez is being replaced behind the plate by Victor Caratini versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 241 plate appearances this season, Narvaez has a .223 batting average with a .652 OPS,...
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar in Padres' Friday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is starting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Profar for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.4 FanDuel...
