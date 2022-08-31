ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property

A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks

Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KALONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Jones County, IA
Government
County
Jones County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jones County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
KCRG.com

Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
LINN COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Volunteer Named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, including one volunteer from Dubuque County. Paul Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years. Vaassen conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Volunteers#Emergency Services#Medical Services#General Health#Ems#Emt
KCJJ

Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Changes coming to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals Eating Disorder Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Changes are coming to the Eating Disorder Program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It’s prompted a petition on change.org that’s gathered hundreds of signatures since Thursday. The petition claims the program is phasing out altogether. Leaders at the University say changes are...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KCRG.com

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Financial experts explains how Inflation Reduction Act impacts Iowans

This year, the farm is partnering with Camp Courageous out of Monticello and included their logo as part of the camp's 50th anniversary. Abbott says other sanctuary cities should be prepared to take in migrants as well. Iowa City Worker reacts to Texas governor sending migrants to sanctuary cities. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

Workers rally as Ingredion strike reaches one month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 300 people rallied in support of striking workers at Ingredion’s Cedar Rapids plant on Thursday evening. Around 115 workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 100G have been on strike for one month as of Thursday. Disputes over wages, benefits and workers’ rights are stopping the union and company from reaching a deal.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

This year, the farm is partnering with Camp Courageous out of Monticello and included their logo as part of the camp's 50th anniversary. Abbott says other sanctuary cities should be prepared to take in migrants as well. Iowa City Worker reacts to Texas governor sending migrants to sanctuary cities. Updated:...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy