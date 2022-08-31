Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
WPMI
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
KCJJ
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KCRG.com
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Volunteer Named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, including one volunteer from Dubuque County. Paul Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years. Vaassen conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
KCRG.com
North Linn superintendent hopes asbestos clean-up takes no more than two weeks
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a construction project to replace HVAC systems, has turned into a hurried effort to remove asbestos from all of North Linn schools. Superintendent Dave Hoeger says this is something they worked hard to avoid. “The abatement of the asbestos was in our...
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
KCJJ
Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning
Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to hold additional open house over renovations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is giving people another opportunity to hear about its plans to renovate the district. The district wants to ask voters for a $312 million bond, with most of the focus on redeveloping its middle schools. School leaders are hosting...
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
KWQC
Changes coming to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals Eating Disorder Program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Changes are coming to the Eating Disorder Program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It’s prompted a petition on change.org that’s gathered hundreds of signatures since Thursday. The petition claims the program is phasing out altogether. Leaders at the University say changes are...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa’s CAMBUS sees driver applications nearly triple thanks to new job incentives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees a part of the University of Iowa’s public transportation system, CAMBUS, is made up, in large part, of students of all ages. One being 4th year student, Darshaun Smith. “I just like to drive! And that led its way into just wanting to...
KCRG.com
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
KCRG.com
Financial experts explains how Inflation Reduction Act impacts Iowans
KCRG.com
Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years
KCRG.com
Workers rally as Ingredion strike reaches one month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 300 people rallied in support of striking workers at Ingredion’s Cedar Rapids plant on Thursday evening. Around 115 workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 100G have been on strike for one month as of Thursday. Disputes over wages, benefits and workers’ rights are stopping the union and company from reaching a deal.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
