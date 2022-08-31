Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting ninth on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves. Jon Berti returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 7.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Andrew Knapp starting for San Francisco on Friday
San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knapp is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Knapp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Knapp for 0.4 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.2...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Nick Castellanos sitting for Philadelphia on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. In 531 plate appearances this season, Castellanos has a .265 batting average with a .702...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Saturday evening
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gurriel Jr. will man left field after Teoscar Hernandez was moved to right and Jackie Bradley Jr. was rested in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Gurriel Jr. to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Friday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Longoria for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Arizona's Daulton Varsho hitting second on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Varsho will operate right field after Corbin Carroll was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Varsho to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen batting fifth on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCutchen will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Christian Yelich returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Miam's Garrett Cooper scratched on Saturday, Jerar Encarnacion to start
Miami Marlins utility-man Garrett Cooper is not starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Jerar Encarnacion will start at designated hitter and bat fifth after Garrett Cooper was scratched for personal reasons. On 26 batted balls this season, Encarnacion has recorded a 7.7% barrel rate and a .297 expected...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
Comments / 0