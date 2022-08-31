Maintenance man pulls a pipe wrench on police chief, another ranking officer at NPD, gets arrested

Read full article on original website
On Aug. 22, Paul Leake’s wife woke him up and told him a car she did not recognize was parked at the end of their driveway on Woodhaven Drive in Natchez. A noise had awakened one of the Leake’s daughters at about 2:30 a.m., and she came downstairs to discover the car parked sideways across the driveway entrance with its lights on. She woke her mother, who in turn woke up Leake.
Natchez Democrat
NATCHEZ — On Aug. 22, Paul Leake’s wife woke him up and told him a car she did not recognize was parked at the end of their driveway on Woodhaven Drive in Natchez. A noise had awakened one of the Leake’s daughters at about 2:30 a.m., and she came downstairs to discover the car parked sideways across the driveway entrance with its lights on. She woke her mother, who in turn woke up Leake.
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Edward lee Davis, 41, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set. William Bernard Dailey, 60, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Sanjuan Antonio Hopkins, 37, 25413 Lehigh...
Mississippi man arrested at gas station for packaging marijuana to sell in broad daylight, police say
Police seized 122 grams of marijuana and a gun during the arrest of a Mississippi man outside a gas station Tuesday. The arrests came after the successful execution of operation TBONE, or “Take Back Our Neighborhoods, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. This is a collaboration with NPD and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take guns and weapons off of Natchez streets, he added.
Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
Natchez Democrat
Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
Mississippi high school put on lockdown after email sent threatening gun violence
A Mississippi high school was put on temporary lockdown after an email was sent to administration threatening gun violence against students and teachers. “We received an email from an outside source that we saw as needing to be investigated,” Superintendent Rod Henderson said. “We placed the school on lockdown and notified BPD, who immediately responded and helped with our investigation. With the assistance of BPD, we found no cause to continue with the lockdown and resumed normal activities.”
MISSING PERSON: Winn Parish man found safe by authorities
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 2, 2022, Elisha Jonah Barrow has been located safe by authorities. WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after […]
Mississippi man arrested, accused of strangling and killing well-known special education instructor
A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend — a woman who had worked with special education students at a local high school and was beloved by students, parents and colleagues. Vidalia Police Department on Monday arrested 43-year-old Matt Lee Mason Jr., of Natchez,...
Natchez Democrat
Three graduate Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Class, join Adams County Sheriff’s Office
NATCHEZ — Three new Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies graduated Friday from the 268th class at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy. All three — Wes Stroud, Rearnna Mayberry and Michael Hunt — are “homegrown,” said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten. “That’s our...
New accommodations found for two people arrested in Mississippi hotel drug busts
Occupants of two different Natchez hotels had to shorten their stay and are now in jail after being arrested Saturday for allegedly selling and trafficking drugs. On Saturday evening, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received information about drug activity taking place in room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez, where they made contact with Charles Miller.
Natchez Democrat
We must do better for our society
“Our moral compass is no longer pointing true.”. That’s what Paul Leake said earlier this week when talking about a horrific scare he and his family had when he confronted thieves at his home, one of whom fired a weapon at him, striking his home twice, while they fled in a vehicle.
Natchez Democrat
2 arrested in separate Adams County drug busts
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man and a woman in two separate drug busts on Saturday, August 27. Deputies said they first received a report about drug activity taking place at room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn. In the room, they found Charles Miller. Investigators said Miller gave deputies […]
Natchez Democrat
Adams County Road Department’s Terry Thompson-Floyd dies
NATCHEZ — An Adams County Road Department employee died unexpectedly on Monday afternoon at the Adams County Road Department Facility. Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, died of apparent natural causes. She was proud to be the first female hired for the Adams County road crew, her family said.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Traffic light reportedly knocked down by MDOT workers during street overlay project
NATCHEZ — A traffic light on U.S. 61 North near Pedro’s restaurant in Natchez was reportedly knocked over by Mississippi Department of Transportation workers as they were working on a street overlay project on Wednesday night. MDOT has been working nights to pave U.S. 61 in the area...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez groups collecting water for Jackson
NATCHEZ — A number of Natchez organizations are collecting donations and bottled water for the people of Jackson, whose municipal water system has shut down. On Thursday, after just collecting water for less than 24 hours, Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the city collected and sent two trailer loads of water to Jackson.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
