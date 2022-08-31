Maintenance man pulls a pipe wrench on police chief, another ranking officer at NPD, gets arrested

A Mississippi high school was put on temporary lockdown after an email was sent to administration threatening gun violence against students and teachers. “We received an email from an outside source that we saw as needing to be investigated,” Superintendent Rod Henderson said. “We placed the school on lockdown and notified BPD, who immediately responded and helped with our investigation. With the assistance of BPD, we found no cause to continue with the lockdown and resumed normal activities.”

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO