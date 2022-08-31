Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Under the Lights: Natchez completes comeback against Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — The Bulldogs had to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated in football Friday night. Their 14-8 win over Jefferson County was a thriller and you will want to relive some of the best moments from the game.
A-K Valley H.S. football notebook: Apollo-Ridge weathers storm in emotional victory
Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was overcome with emotion, tears flowing down his face, after speaking with his team following a highly emotional 34-19 home victory over Valley on Friday. Injuries to key players and deficits at halftime and in the fourth quarter challenged the Vikings players. But they rallied around...
Natchez Democrat
Adams County Christian School hangs on to win thriller against Clinton Christian
CLINTON — After a crazy sequence of penalties in which Clinton Christian Academy ended up with six mostly onside kickoff attempts, Adams County Christian School recovered the ball with just over two minutes left and finally ran the clock out. And that was the end of a back-and-forth battle...
