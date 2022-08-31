ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

$15-$75 So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

With a post-punk prowess that makes them exciting and different, Wombo creates rollercoaster-ride soundscapes that are sharp and magnetic. The new record, Fairy Rust, is a must-listen. Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers and Sunshine open. Casey Powell, Yons, Jordan Jetson (“Forever Endeavor” Release) The Whirling Tiger. $15...
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Community Trust Plan Involves Acknowledging Past Harm, Training

As part of a multi-step program aimed at rebuilding public trust in police, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields will issue a public statement acknowledging the historical harm done by law enforcement in the coming weeks or months, Metro Government’s Chief Equity Officer Michael Meeks told Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.
