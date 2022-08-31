ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Baltic crash: Latvia searches for mystery Cessna plane

Wreckage and oil have been found where a private Cessna plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast after a mysterious flight from southern Spain. The Cessna, registered in Vienna, had been due to land in Cologne, Germany, but instead headed out into the Baltic. German businessman Peter Griesemann...
ACCIDENTS
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid

A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Meghan shares her self-doubt with young audience

In her first speech in the UK since stepping down as a "working royal", the Duchess of Sussex told a young audience of her own struggle for self-belief. Meghan recalled her nervousness at the same One Young World summit eight years ago and having a "pinch-me moment, where you just go: 'How am I here?'"
CELEBRITIES
Dorset couple's bank note hoard sells for £51k

A retired couple are £51,000 better off after selling a collection of rare banknotes they discovered more than 30 years ago. Retired builder Vic Witt and his wife, Janet, found the 1916-18 notes while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset. Mrs Witt had hoped to raise enough for a...
ECONOMY

