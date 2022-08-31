Read full article on original website
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
BBC
Baltic crash: Latvia searches for mystery Cessna plane
Wreckage and oil have been found where a private Cessna plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast after a mysterious flight from southern Spain. The Cessna, registered in Vienna, had been due to land in Cologne, Germany, but instead headed out into the Baltic. German businessman Peter Griesemann...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
BBC
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
BBC
Meghan shares her self-doubt with young audience
In her first speech in the UK since stepping down as a "working royal", the Duchess of Sussex told a young audience of her own struggle for self-belief. Meghan recalled her nervousness at the same One Young World summit eight years ago and having a "pinch-me moment, where you just go: 'How am I here?'"
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
BBC
Nice attack: Trial for Bastille Day massacre which killed 86 begins
Eight suspects have gone on trial in Paris for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people. The suspects - who face between five years and life imprisonment - are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.
BBC
Dorset couple's bank note hoard sells for £51k
A retired couple are £51,000 better off after selling a collection of rare banknotes they discovered more than 30 years ago. Retired builder Vic Witt and his wife, Janet, found the 1916-18 notes while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset. Mrs Witt had hoped to raise enough for a...
