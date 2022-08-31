ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Menominee can't decide on council member

By By DAN KITKOWSKI EagleHerald Editor
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

MENOMINEE — After a 66-minute meeting, questions and answers from two candidates and three votes, Menominee remains without a council member to replace Frank Pohlmann.

Two citizens - Joe Dulak and Amanda Fifarek - are seeking the Ward 4 post, which has 15 months remaining in its term. The council, in special session Tuesday evening, heard statements from both candidates and then had the opportunity to ask questions.

Following the Q&A, the council voted 4-3 to elect Dulak. Before the vote, Executive Assistant Susan Johnson explained that a candidate needed five votes to be declared the winner. If there was no winner, the council would vote again.

The council voted three times Tuesday with the same result every time. Dulak had the support of council members Josh Jones, Dennis Klitzke, Wendy Baron and Bill Plemel, while Fifarek received votes from Mayor Jean Stegeman and council members Donna Marineau and Michael DeDamos. Council member Jackie Nutter was excused.

There was some uncertainty on how to proceed as City Administrator Brett Botbyl, Stegeman, Johnson and the council members shuffled through paperwork or searched their laptops looking for documentation to give them direction.

Johnson said that five votes were required for a winner, while some others weren't so sure.

"This procedure was prepared by former city attorney (Rob) Jamo," Johnson said.

Baron said she was looking at the section on ordinances in the city charter and she believes a simple majority of the remaining council members is what's needed for an item to pass.

Johnson maintained that five votes are required to name a winner. Baron said she "respectfully disagreed" with Johnson.

With no clear path to move forward, the council voted 5-2 to send the matter to City Attorney Mike Celello - of Mouw & Celello, Iron Mountain - who was not at the meeting. Baron and Klitzke voted no.

After the meeting, Stegeman was asked why Celello wasn't in attendance. "I don't know why the city attorney wasn't here," she said. "That would be a question better directed toward the city manager."

Botbyl declined to speak with the EagleHerald about the meeting, simply stating he was frustrated.

A call to his office today (Wednesday) was not returned as of this posting

Stegeman said there wasn't any confusion on the issue. "Because I'm not an attorney, I'm not going to bully the rest of the council," she said. "It's good to know what you don't know and know your limitations. I am not going to sit here and argue with other members of council who are certain that they are correct because I'm deferring to somebody who that is their specialty."

The mayor said she hoped the matter reaches Celello by Wednesday (today) because there is a certain time period the position must be filled. "It's probably going to go to a special election," she said.

Meet the Candidates

At the start of the meeting, both candidates had an opportunity to address the council. They then took questions.

Dulak, a longtime business owner and property owner in Menominee, fielded questions for about 30 minutes with some of the exchange quite contentious. Fifarek, a quality analyst at Lockheed Martin, took questions for about five minutes, with most of the inquiries being fairly benign.

Dulak, 4108 Michigan Shores Drive, talked about his background in business and his education. He's a Menominee native and a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee with majors in business administration and biology. He has owned State Wide Real Estate of Menominee/Marinette for about 40 years. He said he followed his father, grandfather and great grandfather into the profession.

"I'm in the position of my life right now where I want to give back to the community that I lived and prospered in my entire life," he said. "Our city has a tremendous amount of untapped potential and abundant opportunity for building a robust tax base that will offer this city, and the taxpayers, ... benefits that will allow our city to grow and prosper for many years to come."

Dulak said he can be a benefit to the council.

"I believe that there are many insightful thoughts and fundamental business principles that I can bring to the table to make Menominee a better, stronger, more prosperous and vibrant city," he said.

Responding to questions, Dulak talked about the importance of affordable housing and increasing the tax base. He said he's willing to put in the hours and do his homework on the issues.

DeDamos asked Dulak his thoughts on the marijuana issue. Dulak said he believes the city is in a precarious position and has "painted itself into a corner." He said he would like to speak with the city's legal counsel and council members before stating his opinion.

Tough questions

Marineau, who was appointed to a Ward 2 council seat in March, grilled Dulak for about 20 minutes, stating she's known him for a long time, including her seven years on the Board of Review.

She said Dulak brought 53 properties before the board in her seven-year tenure. "Do you remember what the bulk of those petitions were for?" she asked Dulak.

"For being over assessed," Dulak responded.

"You wanted us to reduce your property taxes because of the conditions of your properties," Marineau said.

Dulak said he was following his state constitutional rights to be fairly assessed.

"But don't you think as a business man instead of bringing the petitions to the city to reduce the taxes it would be smarter and better for the city if you were to improve the condition of the buildings and repair the buildings and drive up the value of the entire neighborhood of these properties?" she asked.

Dulak said he improves and develops many properties. He then rattled off several buildings that he has improved.

Marineau said there are very few in that category. "There are a lot of rental properties that you own that are in terrible condition," she claimed.

Dulak agreed that some of his homes need repairs, but he also said he takes care of his tenants, including letting a single mom live rent free for three years until she is back on her feet.

"I appreciate your concern, there are a lot of things I do to make the city a better place," he said.

Marineau asked if any marijuana companies approached him about buying one of his commercial properties. Dulak said no, but he has represented some sellers. He said he would abstain from voting on any issues that were a conflict of interest.

Marineau also said Dulak has been quoted as saying it's easier to bring businesses to Marinette. "Why don't you want businesses to come to Menominee?," she asked.

"It's not that I don't; I do everything I can to get them to Menominee," Dulak said. He said he's working with one client who said he wouldn't bring his business to Menominee if the building was free.

"That hurts," Dulak continued before naming the numerous vacant business buildings on key streets in the city.

Marineau asked Dulak how businesses could be drawn to Menominee. Dulak said incentives for developers, similar to the former Kmart property, are needed, along with advertising to attract developers.

"There will be a snowball effect," he said. "Positive things will happen here."

Marineau asked Dulak how she can be sure Dulak won't use all the properties he owns "to line his own pockets."

He said the taxpayers, not him, are the people who will benefit. "I'm not doing this to line my pockets," he said, seeming bemused by a question some may perceive as accusatory. He repeated that he will abstain from any issues that are a conflict of interest.

Dulak said the city needs to be positive and enthusiastic with developers, instead of pessimistic. "We need a can-do attitude," he said, adding that the perception regarding the city must change.

A softer approach

Council members took considerably less time and were far less inquisitive of Fifarek.

Fifarek, 4021 13th St., said she was interested in trying something new and giving back to the community. Her father, Steve Fifarek, is a former council member (Marineau took his position). She has a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Baron and DeDamos both asked her questions regarding if she would vote on her personal beliefs or for what's best for the city.

"What's best for the city, at the end of the day," she said.

Marineau, who was tough on Dulak, asked Fifarek if she's prepared to put in the time it takes to be on the council. Firfarek said she is prepared.

Stegeman asked Fifarek about her current job duties.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Elections
Menominee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Menominee, MI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Election Local#City Administrator#Stegeman
WBAY Green Bay

Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County community is mourning the death of a longtime Gibraltar teacher, Marily Van Den Bogart. The 71-year-old was killed in the hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the town of Sevastopol. This would have been Van Den Bogart’s 50th year teaching at Gibraltar Elementary School....
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
villageofhoward.com

Howard Fireworks Show and Community Event

Join us in the Village Center starting at 4 p.m. for live music from FBI & The Untouchable Horns and a food truck rally hosted by Green Bay Food Trucks. The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling cold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters. Face Painting by Lori ($) will be painting wrists, arms, and legs, and Joyful Henna Designs will offer henna body art ($). No Bull Balloon Magic ($) will be twisting balloon characters and animals too.
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Highway 29 Interchange Project Aims To Improve Safety

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed...
HOWARD, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Arrested For 4th OWI

A 51-year-old. Green Bay woman was taken into custody this morning on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated-4th offense. Amy S. Lance is also facing charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana and several bail jumping charges with a separate OWI charge pending from earlier this year. A State Trooper observed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
249
Followers
454
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy