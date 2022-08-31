Menominee can't decide on council member

MENOMINEE — After a 66-minute meeting, questions and answers from two candidates and three votes, Menominee remains without a council member to replace Frank Pohlmann.

Two citizens - Joe Dulak and Amanda Fifarek - are seeking the Ward 4 post, which has 15 months remaining in its term. The council, in special session Tuesday evening, heard statements from both candidates and then had the opportunity to ask questions.

Following the Q&A, the council voted 4-3 to elect Dulak. Before the vote, Executive Assistant Susan Johnson explained that a candidate needed five votes to be declared the winner. If there was no winner, the council would vote again.

The council voted three times Tuesday with the same result every time. Dulak had the support of council members Josh Jones, Dennis Klitzke, Wendy Baron and Bill Plemel, while Fifarek received votes from Mayor Jean Stegeman and council members Donna Marineau and Michael DeDamos. Council member Jackie Nutter was excused.

There was some uncertainty on how to proceed as City Administrator Brett Botbyl, Stegeman, Johnson and the council members shuffled through paperwork or searched their laptops looking for documentation to give them direction.

Johnson said that five votes were required for a winner, while some others weren't so sure.

"This procedure was prepared by former city attorney (Rob) Jamo," Johnson said.

Baron said she was looking at the section on ordinances in the city charter and she believes a simple majority of the remaining council members is what's needed for an item to pass.

Johnson maintained that five votes are required to name a winner. Baron said she "respectfully disagreed" with Johnson.

With no clear path to move forward, the council voted 5-2 to send the matter to City Attorney Mike Celello - of Mouw & Celello, Iron Mountain - who was not at the meeting. Baron and Klitzke voted no.

After the meeting, Stegeman was asked why Celello wasn't in attendance. "I don't know why the city attorney wasn't here," she said. "That would be a question better directed toward the city manager."

Botbyl declined to speak with the EagleHerald about the meeting, simply stating he was frustrated.

A call to his office today (Wednesday) was not returned as of this posting

Stegeman said there wasn't any confusion on the issue. "Because I'm not an attorney, I'm not going to bully the rest of the council," she said. "It's good to know what you don't know and know your limitations. I am not going to sit here and argue with other members of council who are certain that they are correct because I'm deferring to somebody who that is their specialty."

The mayor said she hoped the matter reaches Celello by Wednesday (today) because there is a certain time period the position must be filled. "It's probably going to go to a special election," she said.

Meet the Candidates

At the start of the meeting, both candidates had an opportunity to address the council. They then took questions.

Dulak, a longtime business owner and property owner in Menominee, fielded questions for about 30 minutes with some of the exchange quite contentious. Fifarek, a quality analyst at Lockheed Martin, took questions for about five minutes, with most of the inquiries being fairly benign.

Dulak, 4108 Michigan Shores Drive, talked about his background in business and his education. He's a Menominee native and a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee with majors in business administration and biology. He has owned State Wide Real Estate of Menominee/Marinette for about 40 years. He said he followed his father, grandfather and great grandfather into the profession.

"I'm in the position of my life right now where I want to give back to the community that I lived and prospered in my entire life," he said. "Our city has a tremendous amount of untapped potential and abundant opportunity for building a robust tax base that will offer this city, and the taxpayers, ... benefits that will allow our city to grow and prosper for many years to come."

Dulak said he can be a benefit to the council.

"I believe that there are many insightful thoughts and fundamental business principles that I can bring to the table to make Menominee a better, stronger, more prosperous and vibrant city," he said.

Responding to questions, Dulak talked about the importance of affordable housing and increasing the tax base. He said he's willing to put in the hours and do his homework on the issues.

DeDamos asked Dulak his thoughts on the marijuana issue. Dulak said he believes the city is in a precarious position and has "painted itself into a corner." He said he would like to speak with the city's legal counsel and council members before stating his opinion.

Tough questions

Marineau, who was appointed to a Ward 2 council seat in March, grilled Dulak for about 20 minutes, stating she's known him for a long time, including her seven years on the Board of Review.

She said Dulak brought 53 properties before the board in her seven-year tenure. "Do you remember what the bulk of those petitions were for?" she asked Dulak.

"For being over assessed," Dulak responded.

"You wanted us to reduce your property taxes because of the conditions of your properties," Marineau said.

Dulak said he was following his state constitutional rights to be fairly assessed.

"But don't you think as a business man instead of bringing the petitions to the city to reduce the taxes it would be smarter and better for the city if you were to improve the condition of the buildings and repair the buildings and drive up the value of the entire neighborhood of these properties?" she asked.

Dulak said he improves and develops many properties. He then rattled off several buildings that he has improved.

Marineau said there are very few in that category. "There are a lot of rental properties that you own that are in terrible condition," she claimed.

Dulak agreed that some of his homes need repairs, but he also said he takes care of his tenants, including letting a single mom live rent free for three years until she is back on her feet.

"I appreciate your concern, there are a lot of things I do to make the city a better place," he said.

Marineau asked if any marijuana companies approached him about buying one of his commercial properties. Dulak said no, but he has represented some sellers. He said he would abstain from voting on any issues that were a conflict of interest.

Marineau also said Dulak has been quoted as saying it's easier to bring businesses to Marinette. "Why don't you want businesses to come to Menominee?," she asked.

"It's not that I don't; I do everything I can to get them to Menominee," Dulak said. He said he's working with one client who said he wouldn't bring his business to Menominee if the building was free.

"That hurts," Dulak continued before naming the numerous vacant business buildings on key streets in the city.

Marineau asked Dulak how businesses could be drawn to Menominee. Dulak said incentives for developers, similar to the former Kmart property, are needed, along with advertising to attract developers.

"There will be a snowball effect," he said. "Positive things will happen here."

Marineau asked Dulak how she can be sure Dulak won't use all the properties he owns "to line his own pockets."

He said the taxpayers, not him, are the people who will benefit. "I'm not doing this to line my pockets," he said, seeming bemused by a question some may perceive as accusatory. He repeated that he will abstain from any issues that are a conflict of interest.

Dulak said the city needs to be positive and enthusiastic with developers, instead of pessimistic. "We need a can-do attitude," he said, adding that the perception regarding the city must change.

A softer approach

Council members took considerably less time and were far less inquisitive of Fifarek.

Fifarek, 4021 13th St., said she was interested in trying something new and giving back to the community. Her father, Steve Fifarek, is a former council member (Marineau took his position). She has a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Baron and DeDamos both asked her questions regarding if she would vote on her personal beliefs or for what's best for the city.

"What's best for the city, at the end of the day," she said.

Marineau, who was tough on Dulak, asked Fifarek if she's prepared to put in the time it takes to be on the council. Firfarek said she is prepared.

Stegeman asked Fifarek about her current job duties.