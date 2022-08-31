ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

Documentary Film Crew Visits Pennsylvania Hemp Farms

AVONDALE, Pa. — A band of Tennessee filmmakers passed through Pennsylvania this week, visiting hemp farms and interviewing farmers for a documentary film series about industrial hemp called “One Plant.”. “A lot of the people that we’re trying to talk to are right here in Pennsylvania,” said filmmaker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania Governor and Lt. Governor Announce Effort to Quickly Pardon Thousands from Marijuana-Related Convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced on Thursday a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Bucknell Professor Doesn’t Think Biden Has Messaging Problem

LEWISBURG – There’s been continued criticism President Joe Biden has a messaging problem, but Bucknell University Professor Chris Ellis says that’s not necessarily the case. “I don’t know about that. I think the inflation reduction act made a lot of people happy. There are some provisions in...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Township prepares for Trump rally

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County for Saturday’s rally for former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, security fencing and outside tents were being set up and people were already showing up to the arena. Vendors are also setting up shop. Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

