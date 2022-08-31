Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
eriereader.com
Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense
Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Pennsylvania election rule changes considered
The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Lt. Gov. Fetterman will not participate in early-September debate with Dr. Oz
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, announced on Tuesday that he will not be participating in a Sept. 6 debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to a statement issued by his team. In his statement, Fetterman cites his ongoing recovery from a...
Lancaster Farming
Documentary Film Crew Visits Pennsylvania Hemp Farms
AVONDALE, Pa. — A band of Tennessee filmmakers passed through Pennsylvania this week, visiting hemp farms and interviewing farmers for a documentary film series about industrial hemp called “One Plant.”. “A lot of the people that we’re trying to talk to are right here in Pennsylvania,” said filmmaker...
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure
(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
RELATED PEOPLE
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania Governor and Lt. Governor Announce Effort to Quickly Pardon Thousands from Marijuana-Related Convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced on Thursday a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
wkok.com
Bucknell Professor Doesn’t Think Biden Has Messaging Problem
LEWISBURG – There’s been continued criticism President Joe Biden has a messaging problem, but Bucknell University Professor Chris Ellis says that’s not necessarily the case. “I don’t know about that. I think the inflation reduction act made a lot of people happy. There are some provisions in...
Wilkes-Barre Township prepares for Trump rally
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County for Saturday’s rally for former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, security fencing and outside tents were being set up and people were already showing up to the arena. Vendors are also setting up shop. Wilkes-Barre […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
erienewsnow.com
State: Pennsylvania Vaccine Providers Ready for Administer Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots
Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania are prepared to begin administering updated COVID-19 booster vaccines as soon as they receive them, according to the state Department of Health on Friday. The vaccines provide additional protection against the original coronavirus and Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Forgiven Student Loans Won’t be Taxed as Income by Pennsylvania, Governor Says
Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa. (TNS) Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that Pennsylvania student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that relief. That follows the governor’s action late last year on the student...
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
PhillyBite
Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Comments / 1