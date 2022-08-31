ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting

By Tom Geil
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miCcJ_0hd53LiO00 Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.

Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months.

Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development.

On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon representatives high-fived and overtly congratulated one another after a 5-2 decision by the Planning Commission to tentatively approve Icon's bid to move forward with the Park Place Crossing Development, the largest such development in the history of Oregon City. Covering 92 acres, this plan has been on the books and rejected by voters three times over six years. As the main subject before the Planning Commission since March, the plan has been "continued" multiple times by both the city and Icon as they attempted to respond to comments by the public.

Only two people, neither of whom live in Oregon City, ever testified in favor of the development. Their testimony was that this large land mass has been the subject for development for over a decade, and it was time to move forward.

On the other side were numerous (likely 30-40) residents of the area who are concerned that Icon developers will encroach into a wilderness area, alter the land forever and waltz away with large profits, leaving residents with an over-developed area. The Park Place Concept Plan was meant to guide the extraordinary growth that was being considered. One of the main components was a north-south connector road to relieve traffic off an already congested Holcomb Boulevard. Many testified that, during the fire evacuations two years ago, it took them over an hour to drive through traffic from side streets onto Holcomb, and once on Holcomb it took another hour to get down to Highway 213. It was a known fact that 213, itself, was congested as residents from Molalla, Estacada, Colton and other communities also tried to evacuate.

There has been no resolution to the evacuation situation, and in fact, there is no current plan to connect the north-south connector road until many phases of the 450-some homes are constructed. Even the city's own Traffic Engineer John Riplinger appeared biased in claiming that traffic counts were not that severe and could probably handle the large increase in traffic coming from not just the Park Place Crossing Plan, but also from the Serres property development and other smaller developments along Holcomb Boulevard. And with the possibility of a major development on the Rossman Landfill, traffic in the area could result in congestion to rival Canyon Road in Beaverton or Pacific Highway in Tigard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hd53LiO00

I have reserved comment about Monday's meeting while I've attempted to analyze where the public testimony fell short. As a citizen present in the room, I watched the culmination of Icon's high fiving and overt jubilation over the 5-2 vote with conditions, an "in your face" reaction to an audience of concerned citizens who have gathered for weeks to provide testimony regarding the Park Place Crossing development. A more professional response would have reserved their jubilance until outside, and not in the face of those who have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to draw attention to the drawbacks of Icon's plans that skirt much of the original Park Place Concept Plan, adopted over a decade earlier. This was not a sporting contest.

The two planning commissioners who voted no were Bob La Salle and Mike Mitchell. During deliberations, La Salle brought up a full list of how the development was not meeting the original Park Place Concept Plan. At that point, after numerous meetings over several months, the lead attorney for Icon demanded that La Salle recuse himself from the proceedings claiming that he was obviously biased. However, the city attorney countered that La Salle had previously declared his role as land-use chair of the Park Place Neighborhood Association and had represented the wishes of the residents of that area.

La Salle was attempting to introduce a motion to require public hearing for each phase of Icon's large project, rather than leaving it to the development department, which is currently inexperienced due to several recent staff departures. His motion was declined.

In voting no, Mitchell cited unresolved issues of the north-south collector road, unknown landslide issues and traffic congestion.

This entire development will come before the Planning Commission one more time at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 for final findings and vote. At that time, the plan could be appealed to the city commission by either the Park Place Neighborhood Association, citizens or both.

Oregon City resident Tom Geil is a former Planning Commission member and candidate for city commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon City News

Longtime volunteer Tom Geil now first-time Oregon City candidate

Former planning commissioner hopes voters will choose him for city commission on November ballot.A lifelong Oregonian, Tom Geil became active in city politics almost immediately upon moving to Oregon City over 19 years ago. Geil served as chair of the Citizens Involvement Council for three years, followed by Planning Commission for eight years. He's served as chair, vice-chair and treasurer of the Park Place Neighborhood Association. Now as a first-time candidate, Geil hopes that voters will select him among the top volunteers for city commission. In the new election format, Oregon City citizens will select their top-two choices among...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Bee

Eastmorelander seeks city maintenance of their 'Linden Allée'

The city has pretty much ended any maintenance of street trees, but an Easmorelander is asking for a little helpKnown by neighbors as the "Gateway to Eastmoreland", the "Linden Allée" down the middle of S. E. Reed College Place is beloved by residents, visitors, and Reed College students. This historic grove of Linden trees is planted on a wide and long mid-street strip owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). However, the Bureau abandoned care of these trees decades ago; and Portland Parks & Recreation's Urban Forestry division has shown no interest in maintaining this stand of trees, despite...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support

Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Tigard, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Oregon City, OR
Business
Oregon City News

Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22

Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
OREGON CITY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire

North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fives#Traffic Congestion#Icon Construction#The Planning Commission
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Elephants Delicatessen moving to larger Lake Oswego location

The new spot will have full service, sitdown dining as well as wine, beer and gelato. Elephants Delicatessen — the longtime Portland-area deli that had a location on Kruse Way until earlier this year — is opening a larger spot on Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego. The company,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Op/Ed: ‘Preserve’ your culture at your own peril

EDITOR’S NOTE: This op/ed by TCCA CEO Patrick Criteser appeared on Fortune.com, and was shared on social media. We reached out to request sharing it with our readers because the messages about TCCA’s way of doing business, made us proud to call Tillamook County our home, where the best dairy products come from … and much more! Thank you TCCA and Patrick Criteser for all you do for our community.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft

It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
819
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy